    Wake-up Light

    HF3475/01
    Overall Rating / 5
    2 Awards
    • Wake up naturally Wake up naturally Wake up naturally
      Wake-up Light

      HF3475/01
      Overall Rating / 5
      2 Awards

      Wake up naturally

      The Wake-up Light wakes you up in a natural way, using light that increases gradually. From now on, waking up will be a pleasant experience. It makes use of an energy-saving lamp and the design in the shape of a lamp suits every bedroom.

      Wake-up Light

      Wake up naturally

      The Wake-up Light wakes you up in a natural way, using light that increases gradually. From now on, waking up will be a pleasant experience. It makes use of an energy-saving lamp and the design in the shape of a lamp suits every bedroom. See all benefits

      Wake up naturally

      The Wake-up Light wakes you up in a natural way, using light that increases gradually. From now on, waking up will be a pleasant experience. It makes use of an energy-saving lamp and the design in the shape of a lamp suits every bedroom. See all benefits

      Wake-up Light

      Wake up naturally

      The Wake-up Light wakes you up in a natural way, using light that increases gradually. From now on, waking up will be a pleasant experience. It makes use of an energy-saving lamp and the design in the shape of a lamp suits every bedroom. See all benefits

        Wake up naturally

        • White
        Gradual light positively affects energy hormones

        Gradual light positively affects energy hormones

        Light gradually increases over 30 minutes before your set wake up time. Light falls on your eyes and positively affects your energy hormones, preparing your body to wake up. This makes waking up a more pleasant feeling.

        Up to 300 Lux for natural awakening

        Up to 300 Lux for natural awakening

        The sensitivity to light differs a lot per person. In general, when using a higher light intensity a person needs less time to become fully awake. The light intensity of the Wake-up Light can be set up to 300 Lux. This makes sure you can wake up to the light intensity that suits your personal preference best.

        Choice of 4 natural and pleasant wake-up sounds

        Choice of 4 natural and pleasant wake-up sounds

        At your set wake-up time, you will start hearing a natural sound or the selected radio station. It starts out quietly and takes a minute and a half to reach the volume level you selected. There are four sounds you can choose from: morning birds in the forest, cows from the alps, a cuckoo sound and relaxing yoga music. The gradually increasing sound will make the wake up process even more pleasant, ensuring you're never rudely awakened.

        Digital FM radio

        Digital FM radio

        The built-in digital FM radio lets you wake up to your favourite songs or news station every day. Just select your favourite radio station and at your set wake-up time it will start to play, at first gently, gradually increasing over ninety seconds to the volume level you selected.

        Light and radio turn off at set time after you fall asleep

        Light and radio turn off at set time after you fall asleep

        The sleep timer lets you decide how long you want to leave the light on for reading or to listen to the radio before you fall asleep.

        Energy-saving lamp

        Energy-saving lamp

        Wake-up Light is the only dawn simulator that makes use of an energy-saving lamp. It consumes up to 24% less energy compared to a Wake-up Light with a normal light bulb.

        Great sound quality thanks to the integrated sound box

        The speaker in this Wake-up Light is backed up by an integrated sound box, assuring great sound quality when listing to the FM radio or when waking up with the natural wake-up sounds.

        Technical Specifications

        • Technical specifications

          Power
          38  W
          Voltage
          230  V
          Frequency
          50  Hz
          Type of lamps
          Philips Energy-Saving Lamp
          Lifetime of lamps
          expected >6000 hours
          Cord length
          200  cm
          Insulation
          Class II (double isolation)

        • Weight and dimensions

          Product dimensions
          14x19.5x23 (DxWxH)  cm
          Product weight
          WE 1.3 kg, UK 1.35  kg
          F-box dimensions
          19x26.3x27  cm
          F-box weight
          WE 1.676 kg, UK 1.726  kg
          No. of F-boxes in A-box
          3  pcs
          A-box dimensions
          58x26.3x27.6  cm
          A-box weight
          WE 5.288 kg, UK 5.438  kg
          Qnt. on Euro pallet
          126  pcs

        • Logistic data

          CTV code
          8843 475 01
          Country of origin
          China

        • Safety

          UV-free
          No UV radiation
          Cenelec certified
          Yes

        • Easy to use

          Snooze button for sound
          9  minute(s)
          Compact size
          Limited bedside table space required (14 x 19.5 cm)
          Electricity back-up function
          5  minute(s)
          User interface
          3 wheels (push and turn), 1 switch
          Anti-slip rubber feet
          Yes
          Alarm test function
          Yes

        • Light

          Sunrise Simulating process (0-
          30  minute(s)
          Light intensity dimmer
          0-300 Lux at 40–50 cm
          Light on/off function
          Yes

        • Sound

          Wake-up sound
          • 4 natural and pleasant wake-up sounds
          • Your favourite digital FM radio station
          FM radio
          Yes
          Premium sound box
          Integrated sound box
          Sound off function
          Option to mute sound immediately

        • Display

          Display brightness control
          4 settings, increases to max during 30 min wake-up
          Hidden LED display
          Invisible display projected onto the product

