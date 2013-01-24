Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Wake up naturally
The Wake-up Light wakes you up in a natural way, using light that increases gradually. From now on, waking up will be a pleasant experience. It makes use of an energy-saving lamp and the design in the shape of a lamp suits every bedroom. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Wake up naturally
The Wake-up Light wakes you up in a natural way, using light that increases gradually. From now on, waking up will be a pleasant experience. It makes use of an energy-saving lamp and the design in the shape of a lamp suits every bedroom. See all benefits
Wake up naturally
The Wake-up Light wakes you up in a natural way, using light that increases gradually. From now on, waking up will be a pleasant experience. It makes use of an energy-saving lamp and the design in the shape of a lamp suits every bedroom. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Wake up naturally
The Wake-up Light wakes you up in a natural way, using light that increases gradually. From now on, waking up will be a pleasant experience. It makes use of an energy-saving lamp and the design in the shape of a lamp suits every bedroom. See all benefits
Wake-up Light
Philips shop price
Total:
Light gradually increases over 30 minutes before your set wake up time. Light falls on your eyes and positively affects your energy hormones, preparing your body to wake up. This makes waking up a more pleasant feeling.
Wake-up Light is the only dawn simulator that makes use of an energy-saving lamp. It consumes up to 24% less energy compared to a Wake-up Light with a normal light bulb.
The sensitivity to light differs a lot per person. In general, when using a higher light intensity a person needs less time to become fully awake. The light intensity of the Wake-up Light can be set up to 300 Lux. This makes sure you can wake up to the light intensity that suits your personal preference best.
It has been clinically proven that light is a more pleasant way to wake up, and improves the quality of waking up.
At your set wake-up time, you will start hearing a natural sound or the selected radio station. It starts out quietly and takes a minute and a half to reach the volume level you selected. There are four sounds you can choose from: morning birds in the forest, cows from the alps, a cuckoo sound and relaxing yoga music. The gradually increasing sound will make the wake up process even more pleasant, ensuring you're never rudely awakened.
The built-in digital FM radio lets you wake up to your favourite songs or news station every day. Just select your favourite radio station and at your set wake-up time it will start to play, at first gently, gradually increasing over ninety seconds to the volume level you selected.
The gradually decreasing light and sound help you to drift to sleep. You can set your preferred time for the duration of the dusk simulation.
The speaker in this Wake-up Light is backed up by an integrated sound box, assuring great sound quality when listing to the FM radio or when waking up with the natural wake-up sounds.
Easy to use
Light
Sound
Display
Technical specifications
Safety
Logistic data
Weight and dimensions