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12
d
Days
11
h
Hours
44
m
Minutes
16
s
Seconds
Wake up naturally
Inspired by nature's sunrise the Philips Wake-up Light uses a unique combination of light therapy and sound to wake you in a more natural way. The colour of the morning light changes from soft dawn reds through warm orange to bright yellow light.
Coloured Sunrise Simulation
5 Natural Sounds
FM radio and Reading lamp
Tap Snooze
Inspired by nature's sunrise, light gradually increases within 30 minutes from soft morning red through orange until your room is filled with bright yellow light. This process of changing an increasing light stimulates your body to wake up naturally. By the time light has filled the room your chosen natural sound completes the wake-up experience, leaving you ready for the day ahead.
At your set wake-up time, natural sound will play to complete the wake-up experience and ensure you are awake. The selected sound gradually increases in volume to your selected level within one and a half minutes. There are five natural sounds you can choose from: Forest Birds, Buddha, Yoga, Ocean Waves and Nepal Bowls.
Listen to your favourite radio show while you are waking up.
Awards
4.1
of 5
802
Reviews
86%
recommend this product
TAVBlue
31/12/2025
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
A good way to wake up
It's a nice way to wake up in the morning with gentle light waking you up as the lamp grows stronger until your choice of alarm, and it's also a nice way to drop off too sleep with the light reducing over time.
This review was made for SmartSleep HF3519/01 Wake-up light: sunrise alarm clock with 5 sounds
Date of Use 2025-11-30
This review was made for SmartSleep HF3519/01 Wake-up light: sunrise alarm clock with 5 sounds
Date of Use 2025-11-30
Jimmy Skins
24/10/2020
United Kingdom
Helps getting up in the morning
Really makes a huge difference, especially in winter
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HF3510/01 Wake-up Light
Date of Use 2018-10-24
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HF3510/01 Wake-up Light
Date of Use 2018-10-24
brady 17
29/01/2020
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
bring sunshine into your life
I bought this lamp for my wife, she suffers from SAD and this lamp has transformed her day she wakes up to the sound of birds singing and the sunrise. this lamp has made such a difference, i recommend it to anybody that suffers from sad.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HF3520/01 Wake-up Light
Date of Use 2018-12-29
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HF3520/01 Wake-up Light
Date of Use 2018-12-29