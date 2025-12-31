As I found it helpful to read other reviews before making my purchase, I thought I'd take the time to write one. I had read one or two negative points but the positives outweighed them and it had all the features I wanted and none of the gimmicks I didn't. I didn't really want to spend quite so much on an alarm device but it is a clock, radio and lamp too. Anyway, I'm thrilled with it. Firstly it DOES come with a UK main plug (something many others don't and don't tell you so you end up returning them). The light itself it very weighty (so it doesn't slide across the bedside table when touched) it takes up a fair amount of space but the dimentions are listed. The instructions are clear if you take your time and read them all through first. Some of the set up is done on the display at the front, some are on the top/sides. Absolutely everything can be set to your personal preference, the light intensity both as an alarm and a reading light (something I particularly wanted, many whilst wake up, can only be dim night lights), volume of sounds and radio (both very clear) duration of sun rise simulation 20-40 mins, brightness of clock display and this can also be shown as 12 or 24hr. On dim it is just about clear enough to see the time but certainly won't disturb your sleep. Snooze is fantastic, you can gently tap anywhere on the front so you don't have to wake up fully, put specs on and peer at it to see where a tiny button is for snooze. There are 2 alarms, I use one for work days other for days off so you don't have to keep changing it but it's very easy to do so if you need a third wake up time. The wake up light is excellent as it grows from a dim red, through orange and yellow to bright white (20 brightness options) and does this super smoothly (I'd read many cheaper brands ping on at 10% then increase by 10% increments which is not a relaxing way to wake up). Does it wake me up? Yes indeed and I'm usually facing away from it with the pillow blocking the lamp but the whole room is filled with bright light. You don't feel like the lamp has woken you, you just wake up naturally and yes, I do feel much more refreshed and am able (and willing) to open my eyes straight away and get out of bed. Another great feature is that the alarm sound (which only comes on at the wake up time not before) stays at the volume you set it to, so it doesn't gradually get louder if you don't get up. I really like this as I have it set to bird song (definitely a blackbird, not a fake one, a real one) and like to stay in bed for a couple of minutes and listen to it. At lowest volume it sounds like it's outside the window with the window shut. I had a very expensive wake up lamp years ago which did the job but this is better. The brightest light is also great for putting on my make-up on dark mornings and the mains lead is long enough so I can move it from bedside to dressing table. Well worth the money, would highly recommend.