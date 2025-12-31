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  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9
  • Main in-use photograph
  • Product detail photograph
  • Product detail photograph
  • Product detail photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
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  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
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Wake-up Light

HF3520/01

4.1

| (802) Reviews | 86% recommend this product

1 award

Wake up naturally

Inspired by nature's sunrise the Philips Wake-up Light uses a unique combination of light therapy and sound to wake you in a more natural way. The colour of the morning light changes from soft dawn reds through warm orange to bright yellow light.

See all benefits

with a Wake-up Light and a coloured sunrise

Wake up naturally

  • Coloured Sunrise Simulation

  • 5 Natural Sounds

  • FM radio and Reading lamp

  • Tap Snooze

Coloured Sunrise Simulation wakes you naturally

Coloured Sunrise Simulation wakes you naturally

Inspired by nature's sunrise, light gradually increases within 30 minutes from soft morning red through orange until your room is filled with bright yellow light. This process of changing an increasing light stimulates your body to wake up naturally. By the time light has filled the room your chosen natural sound completes the wake-up experience, leaving you ready for the day ahead.

Choice of 5 different natural wake up sounds

Choice of 5 different natural wake up sounds

At your set wake-up time, natural sound will play to complete the wake-up experience and ensure you are awake. The selected sound gradually increases in volume to your selected level within one and a half minutes. There are five natural sounds you can choose from: Forest Birds, Buddha, Yoga, Ocean Waves and Nepal Bowls.

FM radio lets you wake up with your favourite radio show

FM radio lets you wake up with your favourite radio show

Listen to your favourite radio show while you are waking up.

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.1

of 5

802

Reviews

86%

recommend this product

31/12/2025

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

A good way to wake up

It's a nice way to wake up in the morning with gentle light waking you up as the lamp grows stronger until your choice of alarm, and it's also a nice way to drop off too sleep with the light reducing over time.

This review was made for SmartSleep HF3519/01 Wake-up light: sunrise alarm clock with 5 sounds

Date of Use 2025-11-30

This review was made for SmartSleep HF3519/01 Wake-up light: sunrise alarm clock with 5 sounds

Date of Use 2025-11-30

24/10/2020

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Helps getting up in the morning

Really makes a huge difference, especially in winter

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HF3510/01 Wake-up Light

Date of Use 2018-10-24

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HF3510/01 Wake-up Light

Date of Use 2018-10-24

29/01/2020

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

bring sunshine into your life

I bought this lamp for my wife, she suffers from SAD and this lamp has transformed her day she wakes up to the sound of birds singing and the sunrise. this lamp has made such a difference, i recommend it to anybody that suffers from sad.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HF3520/01 Wake-up Light

Date of Use 2018-12-29

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HF3520/01 Wake-up Light

Date of Use 2018-12-29

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