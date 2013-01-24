Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2 year warranty

    • Shop now, pay later with Klarna

    • Free delivery on orders over £30

    Wake-up Light

    HF3520/01
    Find support for this product
    Overall Rating / 5
    4 Awards
    • Wake up naturally Wake up naturally Wake up naturally
      -{discount-value}
    • Play Pause

      Wake-up Light

      HF3520/01
      Find support for this product

      Wake up naturally

      Inspired by nature's sunrise the Philips Wake-up Light uses a unique combination of light therapy and sound to wake you in a more natural way. The colour of the morning light changes from soft dawn reds through warm orange to bright yellow light. See all benefits

      Suggested retail price: £140.00

      Wake-up Light

      Wake up naturally

      Inspired by nature's sunrise the Philips Wake-up Light uses a unique combination of light therapy and sound to wake you in a more natural way. The colour of the morning light changes from soft dawn reds through warm orange to bright yellow light. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all sleep-and-wake-up-lights

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Wake-up Light

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Wake up naturally

        with a Wake-up Light and a coloured sunrise

        • Coloured Sunrise Simulation
        • 5 Natural Sounds
        • FM radio and Reading lamp
        • Tap Snooze
        Coloured Sunrise Simulation wakes you naturally

        Coloured Sunrise Simulation wakes you naturally

        Inspired by nature's sunrise, light gradually increases within 30 minutes from soft morning red through orange until your room is filled with bright yellow light. This process of changing an increasing light stimulates your body to wake up naturally. By the time light has filled the room your chosen natural sound completes the wake-up experience, leaving you ready for the day ahead.

        Choice of 5 different natural wake up sounds

        Choice of 5 different natural wake up sounds

        At your set wake-up time, natural sound will play to complete the wake-up experience and ensure you are awake. The selected sound gradually increases in volume to your selected level within one and a half minutes. There are five natural sounds you can choose from: Forest Birds, Buddha, Yoga, Ocean Waves and Nepal Bowls.

        FM radio lets you wake up with your favourite radio show

        FM radio lets you wake up with your favourite radio show

        Listen to your favourite radio show while you are waking up.

        Display automatically dims itself when the bedroom gets dark

        Display automatically dims itself when the bedroom gets dark

        The brightness of the display adjusts itself. If the bedroom is filled with light, the brightness increases to keep the display readable. When the bedroom is dark the brightness dims so it doesn’t light up your bedroom when you are trying to sleep

        Just tap the product to snooze

        Just tap the product to snooze

        A slight tap anywhere on the Wake-up light sets the snooze mode. After 9 minutes, the sound will gently start playing again.

        The only Wake-up Light clinically proven to work

        The only Wake-up Light clinically proven to work

        At this moment in time the Philips wake-up light is the only one scientifically proven to work. In order to make the Wake-up Light the best possible product it can be in genuinely waking you up naturally and energised we have done a lot of clinical research. This research was conducted by independent science facilities to study and prove the effects of the wake-up light on the overall wake-up experience. This way we have proven, among other things, that the Philips Wake-up Light not only wakes you more naturally, but also more energised and that it improves your mood in the morning.

        Developed by Philips, experts in light for over 100 years.

        Developed by Philips, experts in light for over 100 years.

        Philips was founded over 100 years ago as a company that produced and sold light bulbs. Over 100 years Philips grew into a global company that brings innovation in lots of different areas. To this day lighting still is the soul of Philips. The Wake-up Light is proud to continue its heritage by building on years of knowledge and expertise of the world's most well-known lighting expert.

        Dimming light gently sends you off to sleep

        Dimming light gently sends you off to sleep

        Sunset simulation is a light therapy used before you go to sleep. Sunset simulation prepares your body to fall asleep by gradually decreasing light to your set duration.

        92% of users agree that it is easier to get out of bed

        92% of users agree that it is easier to get out of bed

        Independent research* shows that 92% of Philips Wake-up light users find it is easier to get out of bed (Metrixlab 2011, N=209)

        20 brightness settings to fit your personal preference

        20 brightness settings to fit your personal preference

        Sensitivity to light differs from person to person. In general, when using a higher light intensity a person needs less time to become fully awake. The 20 light intensities of the Wake-up light can be personalised and even be set to up to 300 lux.

        4 display brightness levels - adjust to your preference

        4 display brightness levels - adjust to your preference

        The brightness of the display can change from high-medium-low-very low-none.

        Technical Specifications

        • Easy to use

          Anti-slip rubber feet
          Yes
          Snooze type
          Smart snooze
          Display brightness control
          Self-adjusting
          Instore demo function
          Yes
          Number of alarm times
          2 alarms
          Tap snooze for sound
          9 minutes
          Charges iPhone/iPod Touch
          No
          Controlled by iPhone/iPod App
          No

        • Sound

          FM radio
          Yes
          Number of Wake-up Sounds
          5
          Music from smartphone/iPod
          No

        • Well-being by light

          Increase alertness
          Yes
          Drift to sleep naturally
          Yes
          Wake up naturally
          Yes
          Wake-up gradually
          Yes

        • Natural light

          Brightness settings
          20
          Coloured sunrise simulation
          Yes. Red, to orange to yellow
          Light intensity
          300 Lux
          Sunrise simulating process
          adjustable 20-40 minutes
          Sunset simulation
          Yes

        • Technical specifications

          Cord length
          150  cm
          Frequency
          50/60  Hz
          Insulation
          Class III
          Insulation Power plug
          Class II (double isolation)
          Power
          16.5  W
          Power Output Adapter
          12 W
          Type of lamps
          Lumiled Luxeon Rebel
          Voltage
          100/240  V

        • Weight and dimensions

          Country of origin
          China
          Power Plug weight
          99 grams
          Product dimensions
          19.2 (height) x 19.9 (diameter) x 14.6 (depth)  cm
          Product weight
          1.113  kg

        • Safety and Regulations

          Not for general illumination
          Not for general illumination
          To wake up with light
          To wake up with light
          UV-free
          UV-free

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Awards

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item