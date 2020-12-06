Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2 year warranty

    • Shop now, pay later with Klarna

    • Free delivery

    Wisp

    Frame

    HH1000/00
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Soft and pliable fabric frame Soft and pliable fabric frame Soft and pliable fabric frame
      -{discount-value}

      Wisp Frame

      HH1000/00
      Overall Rating / 5

      Soft and pliable fabric frame

      Reversible fabric frame in soft suede or silky sateen For a more natural feeling See all benefits

      Philips shop price

      Wisp Frame

      Soft and pliable fabric frame

      Reversible fabric frame in soft suede or silky sateen For a more natural feeling See all benefits

      Soft and pliable fabric frame

      Reversible fabric frame in soft suede or silky sateen For a more natural feeling See all benefits

      Philips shop price

      Wisp Frame

      Soft and pliable fabric frame

      Reversible fabric frame in soft suede or silky sateen For a more natural feeling See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all accessories

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        See all parts and accessories
        Wisp

        Wisp

        Frame

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Soft and pliable fabric frame

        • with fabric frame
        Choice of soft suedette or silky sateen

        Choice of soft suedette or silky sateen

        You told us that you wanted a better choice of mask, something that combined the performance and comfort of a nasal mask with the aesthetic elegance of a pillows mask.

        Technical Specifications

        • Service

          Warranty
          90-days

        • Design

          Compact
          Easy fitting and adjustment
          Fabric frame
          Soft suede or silky sateen
          Comfort
          Elastic crown strap
          Patented design
          Tip-of the nose cushion design
          Quiet exhalation
          360 degrees rotating elbow

        • Specifications

          Frame material
          Nylon/Lycra/Urethane foam

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Find a spare part or an accessory

        Go to parts and accessories

        Optional Accessories

        See all parts and accessories

          Suggested products

            Recently viewed products

              Reviews

              Be the first to review this item