    Wisp

    Cushion (Petite)

    HH1002/00
    Soft and comfortable for restful night's sleep
      Soft and comfortable for restful night's sleep

      Patented ‘Tip-of the nose’ cushion design, featuring auto seal groove technology Delivers a minimal contact experience with an exceptional seal See all benefits

      Soft and comfortable for restful night's sleep

      Soft and comfortable for restful night's sleep

      Patented ‘Tip-of the nose’ cushion design, featuring auto seal groove technology Delivers a minimal contact experience with an exceptional seal See all benefits

        Soft and comfortable for restful night's sleep

        • Petite

        Less nostril irritation

        All three cushion sizes fit on the same frame

        Technical Specifications

        • Service

          Warranty
          90-days

        • Design

          Size
          Petite

        • Specifications

          Cushion material
          Silicone/Polycarbonate

