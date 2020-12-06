Home
    Wisp

    Headgear (L)

    HH1006/00
    Click fit headgear for easy adjustment
      Wisp Headgear (L)

      Click fit headgear for easy adjustment

      Elastic crown strap with integrated tube holder. Self adjusting for a more natural fit. See all benefits

        Click fit headgear for easy adjustment

        • Large

        Personalized comfort fit

        Self-adjusting top strap with tube holder loop

        Technical Specifications

        • Service

          Warranty
          90-days

        • Design

          Comfort
          Self-adjusting

        • Specifications

          Headgear material
          UBL/Urethane foam/nylon/Lycra/nylon thermoplastic
          Cleaning: headgear, tubing
          • Hand wash with mild detergent
          • Rinse thoroughly, hang to dry

