    HH1026/00
    Click fit headgear for easy adjustment
      Click fit headgear for easy adjustment

      Elastic crown strap with integrated tube holder. Self adjusting for a more natural fit.

        Click fit headgear for easy adjustment

        • Reduced size

        The headgear clips and mask cushion contain magnets

        Contact your healthcare professional before you use this mask. Some medical devices may be affected by magnetic fields. The magnetic clips in this mask should be kept at least 2 in. (50mm) away from any active medical device with special attention to implanted devices such as pacemakers, defibrillators and cochlear implants. Read in-pack IFU's for more information.

        Personalized comfort fit

        Self-adjusting top strap with tube holder loop

        Technical Specifications

        • Warning: Magnetic interference

          Beware with pacemekers
          Read IFU's before use.

        • Service

          Warranty
          90-days

        • Design

          Comfort
          Self-adjusting

        • Specifications

          Headgear material
          UBL/Urethane foam/nylon/Lycra/nylon thermoplastic
          Cleaning: headgear, tubing
          • Hand wash with mild detergent
          • Rinse thoroughly, hang to dry

