Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2 year warranty

    • Shop now, pay later with Klarna

    • Free delivery

    Deluxe Chin Strap

    HH1031/01
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Value solution for mouth breathers Value solution for mouth breathers Value solution for mouth breathers
      -{discount-value}

      Deluxe Chin Strap

      HH1031/01
      Overall Rating / 5

      Value solution for mouth breathers

      The Chin Strap helps to prevent air flow leaking See all benefits

      Philips shop price

      Deluxe Chin Strap

      Value solution for mouth breathers

      The Chin Strap helps to prevent air flow leaking See all benefits

      Value solution for mouth breathers

      The Chin Strap helps to prevent air flow leaking See all benefits

      Philips shop price

      Deluxe Chin Strap

      Value solution for mouth breathers

      The Chin Strap helps to prevent air flow leaking See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all accessories

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Deluxe Chin Strap

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Value solution for mouth breathers

        One size for adults

        • One size for adults

        For use with any nasal or nasal pillow masks

        Includes a wrap-around head strap and wide support strip

        Technical Specifications

        • Service

          Warranty
          90-days

        • Design

          Comfort
          Easy fitting and adjustment

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item