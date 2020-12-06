Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2 year warranty

    • Shop now, pay later with Klarna

    • Free delivery

    Premium Chin Strap

    HH1031/02
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Comfort solution for mouth-breathers Comfort solution for mouth-breathers Comfort solution for mouth-breathers
      -{discount-value}

      Premium Chin Strap

      HH1031/02
      Overall Rating / 5

      Comfort solution for mouth-breathers

      The Chin Strap helps to prevent air flow leaking See all benefits

      Philips shop price

      Premium Chin Strap

      Comfort solution for mouth-breathers

      The Chin Strap helps to prevent air flow leaking See all benefits

      Comfort solution for mouth-breathers

      The Chin Strap helps to prevent air flow leaking See all benefits

      Philips shop price

      Premium Chin Strap

      Comfort solution for mouth-breathers

      The Chin Strap helps to prevent air flow leaking See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all accessories

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Premium Chin Strap

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Comfort solution for mouth-breathers

        One size for adults

        • One size for adults

        For use with any nasal or nasal pillow masks

        Includes a wrap-around head strap and wide support strip

        Technical Specifications

        • Service

          Warranty
          90-days

        • Design

          Comfort
          Easy fitting and adjustment

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item