    DreamWear

    Cushion (M)

    HH1113/00
    Like wearing nothing at all*
      DreamWear Cushion (M)

      Like wearing nothing at all*

      With the freedom and comfort of DreamWear, you can sleep how you want *2015 Philips User Preference Questionaire

        Like wearing nothing at all*

        • Medium cushion
        Comfort and performance

        Comfort and performance

        Prevents red marks, discomfort or irritation on the nose bridge

        Features just for you

        Features just for you

        Easy to use with one modular frame for all cushion sizes

        Technical Specifications

        • Service

          Warranty
          90-days

        • Innovative design

          Comfort and performance
          Under-the-nose cushion

        • Specifications

          Cushion material
          Silicone /polycarbonate

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

