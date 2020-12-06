Home
    DreamWear

    Headgear (Standard)

    HH1119/00
    Like wearing nothing at all*
      DreamWear Headgear (Standard)

      Like wearing nothing at all*

      With the freedom and comfort of DreamWear, you can sleep how you want.

      DreamWear Headgear (Standard)

        One modular soft fabric headgear for all frame sizes

        Technical Specifications

        Product details

          Materials
          • Nylon
          • Polyurethane foam
          • Spandex
          Warranty
          90 days

        Cleaning: Headgear, tubing

          Hand wash with mild detergent
          Rinse thoroughly, hang to dry¹

        Replacement

          Inspect daily for wear
          Replace at first sign of wear

            *2017 Philips User Preference Questionnaire