        Like wearing nothing at all.*

        • Full Face Replacement Part
        • Small cushion
        Easy to use

        Easy to use

        Only a few parts for easy assembly, dissembly and cleaning.

        A modular design for more options

        A modular design for more options

        The modular design allows users to choose the cushion that works best for them, all on one frame.

        Under the nose full face cushion

        Under the nose full face cushion

        The under the nose innovative design of the cushion means no more red marks, discomfort, and irritation on the nose bridge.**

        Technical Specifications

        • Product details

          Materials
          • Polycarbonate
          • Silicone
          Warranty
          90 days

        • Cleaning: Cushion

          Hand wash with mild detergent
          Rinse thoroughly, air dry¹

        • Replacement

          Inspect daily for wear
          Replace at first sign of wear

            • * Data analysis of Aug 2017 Patient Preference trial where n = 85 and prescribed masks include Resmed Airfit F10 and F20, Respironics Amara View and F&P Simplus; based on 10 days of use.
            • ¹Please refer to Instructions For Use for more detailed cleaning instructions.