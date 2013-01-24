Search terms
Sleep comfortably at every turn
Combining DreamWear’s top-of-the-head tube design with Wisp’s minimal contact nasal cushion, DreamWisp gives you the freedom to sleep in any position throughout the night. See all benefits
The modular design of the DreamWisp auto seal cushion allows users to choose the cushion that works best for them, all on one frame.
DreamWisp’s head gear is designed to perform with exceptional comfort. The four-point headgear is styled to provide stability with fewer parts, while the soft, lightweight frame doubles as the DreamWisp’s airflow channel. That means fewer components that come in contact with you as you sleep, so that you can enjoy comfortable therapy — all night, every night.
From time to time your product needs a facelift, and with Philips consumer replacement parts to renew your product, it's never been so easy! All this with guaranteed Philips quality.
