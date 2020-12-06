Home
    Amara Gel

    Cushion (Petite)

    HH1205/00
    When it's right, it just clicks
      Amara Gel Cushion (Petite)

      HH1205/00
      When it's right, it just clicks

      Amara Gel Cushion conforms to the contours of the face, providing an exceptional seal and comfort.

        • Petite size
        Reduces pressure points

        Reduces pressure points

        Available in 4 cushion sizes

        Technical Specifications

        • Service

          Warranty
          90-days

        • Design

          Simplicity
          One click cushion attachment

        • Specifications

          Cushion material
          Silicone

