Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2 year warranty

    • Shop now, pay later with Klarna

    • Free delivery

    Amara Gel

    Headgear (S)

    HH1219/00
    Overall Rating / 5
    • When it's right, it just clicks When it's right, it just clicks When it's right, it just clicks
      -{discount-value}

      Amara Gel Headgear (S)

      HH1219/00
      Overall Rating / 5

      When it's right, it just clicks

      The Amara full face mask has significantly fewer parts than leading traditional full-face masks. It requires just a single click to disassemble and reassemble the headgear. See all benefits

      Philips shop price

      Amara Gel Headgear (S)

      When it's right, it just clicks

      The Amara full face mask has significantly fewer parts than leading traditional full-face masks. It requires just a single click to disassemble and reassemble the headgear. See all benefits

      When it's right, it just clicks

      The Amara full face mask has significantly fewer parts than leading traditional full-face masks. It requires just a single click to disassemble and reassemble the headgear. See all benefits

      Philips shop price

      Amara Gel Headgear (S)

      When it's right, it just clicks

      The Amara full face mask has significantly fewer parts than leading traditional full-face masks. It requires just a single click to disassemble and reassemble the headgear. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all accessories

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Amara Gel

        Amara Gel

        Headgear (S)

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        When it's right, it just clicks

        • Small
        • Reduced size
        60% fewer parts

        60% fewer parts

        With only four parts, assembly and cleaning are quick and easy.

        Technical Specifications

        • Service

          Warranty
          90-days

        • Design

          Comfort
          Self-adjusting
          Fewer parts
          Comfort

        • Specifications

          Headgear material
          UBL/Urethane foam/nylon and Lycra
          Cleaning: headgear, tubing
          • Hand wash with mild detergent
          • Rinse thoroughly, hang to dry

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item