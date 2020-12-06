Home
    Amara View

    Full Face Mask - Fit Pack (S, M, L)

    HH1231/00
    • Enjoy the view Enjoy the view Enjoy the view
      Amara View Full Face Mask - Fit Pack (S, M, L)

      Enjoy the view

      With its innovative under-the-nose design, Amara View offers an open field of vision and prevents red marks, discomfort or irritation on the nose bridge. See all benefits

      Amara View Full Face Mask - Fit Pack (S, M, L)

      Amara View Full Face Mask - Fit Pack (S, M, L)

        Enjoy the view

        • Fit Pack - 3 cushion sizes (S, M, L)
        • 1 modular frame
        Smaller and lighter than traditional full face masks, Amara View covers less of the patient’s face than comparable masks and eliminates the bulky cushion and frame in front of the eyes.

        It's easy to wear glasses, read, watch TV, and use a computer or tablet before falling asleep.

        Headgear with soft and comfortable fabric straps. The crown strap provides quick and easy fitting adjustment.

        Modular design for quick assembly and cleaning, with interchangeable cushions available in four sizes.

        Prevents red marks, discomfort or irritation on the nose bridge

        Technical Specifications

        • Service

          Warranty
          90-days

        • Innovative design

          Wide field of vision
          Wear glasses, read or watch TV

        • Specifications

          Operating pressure
          5 -30 cmH2O
          Sound pressure level
          24.2 dBA
          N° of parts
          Four
          Cushion material
          Silicone
          Headgear material
          UBL/mesh blend
          Cleaning instructions: mask
          Rinse thorougly, air dry
          Cleaning: headgear, tubing
          • Hand wash with mild detergent
          • Rinse thoroughly, hang to dry
          Headgear clips/Tubing material
          Thermoplastic polyester elastomer
          Quick release feature material
          Polyoxymethylene (Acetal)
          Frame/Elbow/Swivel material
          Polycarbonate

        • Intent of use

          To be used on patients <gt/>30kg
          with CPAP prescription

        • Contraindications:

          Impaired cough reflex
          impaired cardiac sphincter
          Recent eye surgery, dry eyes,
          hiatal hernia, major reflux

              • Internal testing : data on file
              • ** Excludes Amara View 's quick release tube
              • The purchase of this medical device does not give the right to obligatory Social Security reimbursement