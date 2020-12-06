Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Helping you stay in control
OptiChamber Diamond is designed to allow medication to be delivered to the lungs. The anti-static material inside the tube allows the aerosol to be suspended longer, giving you more time to inhale.* See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Helping you stay in control
OptiChamber Diamond is designed to allow medication to be delivered to the lungs. The anti-static material inside the tube allows the aerosol to be suspended longer, giving you more time to inhale.* See all benefits
Helping you stay in control
OptiChamber Diamond is designed to allow medication to be delivered to the lungs. The anti-static material inside the tube allows the aerosol to be suspended longer, giving you more time to inhale.* See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Helping you stay in control
OptiChamber Diamond is designed to allow medication to be delivered to the lungs. The anti-static material inside the tube allows the aerosol to be suspended longer, giving you more time to inhale.* See all benefits