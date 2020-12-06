Home
    OptiChamber Diamond

    Valved Holding Chamber with Standard Mask

    HH1308/00
    Helping you stay in control
      OptiChamber Diamond Valved Holding Chamber with Standard Mask

      HH1308/00
      Helping you stay in control

      OptiChamber Diamond is designed to allow medication to be delivered to the lungs. The anti-static material inside the tube allows the aerosol to be suspended longer, giving you more time to inhale.*

        Helping you stay in control

        Designed to improve medication delivery

        • Large LiteTouch Mask included (5y+)
        • Compact design 140ml volume
        • For common asthma medications
        Get medicine to the lungs**

        Get medicine to the lungs**

        OptiChamber Diamond is designed to improve aerosol delivery to the lungs and can help you maximize the effectiveness of your inhaled therapies.

        Low resistance valves let you breathe easily

        Low resistance valves let you breathe easily

        Low resistance valves open freely, even under low flow rates from children, allowing you or your child to breathe easily through the chamber.*

        For commonly prescribed medications

        For commonly prescribed medications

        OptiChamber Diamond is designed for use with all your commonly prescribed inhaler medications.

        Special features make it easy to use and maintain

        Special features make it easy to use and maintain

        The adapter keeps your inhaler securely in place, while the built-in whistle lets you know if you are breathing in too fast. Both the mouthpiece and adapter are easily removed for cleaning.

        Anti-static valved holding chamber gives you more time

        Anti-static valved holding chamber gives you more time

        OptiChamber Diamond is designed to allow medication to be delivered to the lungs. The anti-static material inside the tube allows the aerosol to be suspended longer, giving you more time to inhale.*

        Optional mask contours to face to make it easier to fit

        Optional mask contours to face to make it easier to fit

        The detachable LiteTouch facemask has a soft contoured cushion that fits easily and rests gently on the face to provide a more comfortable treatment. The SoftTouch seal helps reduce leakage.***

        One size mouthpiece works for all

        One size mouthpiece works for all

        Designed with a stepped mouthpiece, the OptiChamber Diamond can be used by both children and adults.

        Technical Specifications

        • Maintenance

          Cleaning
          Warm water and liquid soap
          Life span data
          Replace after one year

        • Package contents

          Include
          • Large LiteTouch Mask
          • OptiChamber Diamond

        • Product details

          Length
          14.2 cm (5.6")
          Mouthpiece
          Interfaces w 22 mm connectors
          Volume
          140 ml
          For use with
          Adults

        • Material

          Chamber
          Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene
          LiteTouch mask
          Polyethylene terephthalate (PET), Silicone
          Valves
          Silicone
          BPA
          Not manufactured with BPA

