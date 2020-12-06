Home
    InnoSpire Deluxe

    Air Inlet Filters (4 pack)

    HH1311/00
      InnoSpire Deluxe Air Inlet Filters (4 pack)

      HH1311/00
      The air inlet filters help to keep your compressor in good working order by preventing large dust particles from entering inside. It is important to change this filter when it becomes discolored or dirty. See all benefits

      InnoSpire Deluxe Air Inlet Filters (4 pack)

        Air Inlet Filters (4 pack)

        • 4 pack
        Maintain your InnoSpire Essence or Elegance

        Maintain your InnoSpire Essence or Elegance

        The pack of 4 Air inlet filters help filter large dust particles from the air that is drawn into your InnoSpire compressor, helping to keep it in good working order

        Technical Specifications

        • Maintenance

          Air inlet filters
          4 pack

