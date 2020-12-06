Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2 year warranty

    • Shop now, pay later with Klarna

    • Free delivery

    InnoSpire Go

    Replacement AC/DC Power Adapter

    HH1343/00
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Charge InnoSpire Go from the main 230V/50Hz Charge InnoSpire Go from the main 230V/50Hz Charge InnoSpire Go from the main 230V/50Hz
      -{discount-value}

      InnoSpire Go Replacement AC/DC Power Adapter

      HH1343/00
      Overall Rating / 5

      Charge InnoSpire Go from the main 230V/50Hz

      The AC/DC power adapter allows you to charge your InnoSpire Go from the mains 230V/50Hz. The AC/DC power adapter is for use with the InnoSpire Go . It allows you to use the InnoSpire Go whilst the battery is charging. See all benefits

      Philips shop price

      InnoSpire Go Replacement AC/DC Power Adapter

      Charge InnoSpire Go from the main 230V/50Hz

      The AC/DC power adapter allows you to charge your InnoSpire Go from the mains 230V/50Hz. The AC/DC power adapter is for use with the InnoSpire Go . It allows you to use the InnoSpire Go whilst the battery is charging. See all benefits

      Charge InnoSpire Go from the main 230V/50Hz

      The AC/DC power adapter allows you to charge your InnoSpire Go from the mains 230V/50Hz. The AC/DC power adapter is for use with the InnoSpire Go . It allows you to use the InnoSpire Go whilst the battery is charging. See all benefits

      Philips shop price

      InnoSpire Go Replacement AC/DC Power Adapter

      Charge InnoSpire Go from the main 230V/50Hz

      The AC/DC power adapter allows you to charge your InnoSpire Go from the mains 230V/50Hz. The AC/DC power adapter is for use with the InnoSpire Go . It allows you to use the InnoSpire Go whilst the battery is charging. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all accessories

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        InnoSpire Go

        InnoSpire Go

        Replacement AC/DC Power Adapter

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Charge InnoSpire Go from the main 230V/50Hz

        • UK 3 pin plug
        • Replacement part
        • For use with InnoSpire Go
        Charging InnoSpire Go

        Charging InnoSpire Go

        Take a Treatment whilst charging battery

        Technical Specifications

        • Product details

          Packaging size
          85mm x50mm x100mm
          Packaged weight
          100 g
          InnoSpire Go plug adapter
          UK three pin plug
          Standards
          Complies with all European safety standards

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item