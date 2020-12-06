Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2 year warranty

    • Shop now, pay later with Klarna

    • Free delivery

    InnoSpire Go

    Child Mask (0-18m)

    HH1344/01
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Aids in treatment Aids in treatment Aids in treatment
      -{discount-value}

      InnoSpire Go Child Mask (0-18m)

      HH1344/01
      Overall Rating / 5

      Aids in treatment

      The detachable LiteTouch facemask has a soft contoured cushion that fits easily and rests gently on the face to provide a more comfortable treatment.* See all benefits

      Philips shop price

      InnoSpire Go Child Mask (0-18m)

      Aids in treatment

      The detachable LiteTouch facemask has a soft contoured cushion that fits easily and rests gently on the face to provide a more comfortable treatment.* See all benefits

      Aids in treatment

      The detachable LiteTouch facemask has a soft contoured cushion that fits easily and rests gently on the face to provide a more comfortable treatment.* See all benefits

      Philips shop price

      InnoSpire Go Child Mask (0-18m)

      Aids in treatment

      The detachable LiteTouch facemask has a soft contoured cushion that fits easily and rests gently on the face to provide a more comfortable treatment.* See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all accessories

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        InnoSpire Go

        InnoSpire Go

        Child Mask (0-18m)

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Aids in treatment

        • For children aged 0-18 months
        • Soft seal mask
        • For use with InnoSpire Go
        • Replacement part
        Makes therapy easier

        Makes therapy easier

        For children who find it difficult using the mouthpiece, the LiteTouch masks make treatment easier.

        With soft-seal technology**

        With soft-seal technology**

        The LiteTouch mask has a soft contoured cushion that rests gently on the face, so requires minimal pressure to apply.

        Technical Specifications

        • Package contents

          Include
          Small LiteTouch Mask

        • Product details

          Packaging size
          57mm x 65mm x 65mm
          Packaged weight
          30g
          LiteTouch mask
          For use with InnoSpire Go
          Materials
          Polyethylene terephthalate (PET), Silicone
          Size
          Pediatric small
          Warranty
          1 year

        • Material

          BPA
          Not manufactured with BPA

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            • * Adapted from Erzingerat al. J Aerosol Med 2007 20 (Suppl1 S78-S84)
            • **Quantifying facemask sealing efficiency when used on a valved holding chamber during simulated breathing. D von Hollen, E Lieberman, K Nikander, Philips Respironics, Respiratory Drug Delivery, Parsippany, NJ, USA. Presented at the Association of Asthma Educators (AAE) annual conference, July 3