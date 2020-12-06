Home
    InnoSpire Go

    Mask Adapter

    HH1347/00
      InnoSpire Go Mask Adapter

      HH1347/00
      Designed for use with the LiteTouch masks

      The small adapter fits all InnoSpire Go LiteTouch masks.

      Designed for use with the LiteTouch masks

      The small adapter fits all InnoSpire Go LiteTouch masks. See all benefits

        • To use with LiteTouch mask
        • Replacement part
        • For use with InnoSpire Go
        Connects to InnoSpire Go LiteTouch Mask

        Connects to InnoSpire Go LiteTouch Mask

        Allows the use of the LiteTouch mask for those that have difficulty in using the mouthpiece.

        Suitable for all ages

        Suitable for all ages

        The adapter fits all sizes of the InnoSpire Go LiteTouch mask making it suitable for use by adults and children

        Technical Specifications

        • Product details

          Packaging size
          45mm x 25mm x45mm
          Weight
          7 g
          InnoSpire Go mask adapter
          for use with InnoSpire Go
          for use with
          all sizes of LiteTouch masks

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

