Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2 year warranty

    • Shop now, pay later with Klarna

    • Free delivery

    DreamStation

    Ultra-Fine Filters (6 pack)

    HH1410/00
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Additional filtration capability Additional filtration capability Additional filtration capability
      -{discount-value}

      DreamStation Ultra-Fine Filters (6 pack)

      HH1410/00
      Overall Rating / 5

      Additional filtration capability

      Two-step air filtration system to provide optional filtration of very fine particles for your DreamStation See all benefits

      Philips shop price

      DreamStation Ultra-Fine Filters (6 pack)

      Additional filtration capability

      Two-step air filtration system to provide optional filtration of very fine particles for your DreamStation See all benefits

      Additional filtration capability

      Two-step air filtration system to provide optional filtration of very fine particles for your DreamStation See all benefits

      Philips shop price

      DreamStation Ultra-Fine Filters (6 pack)

      Additional filtration capability

      Two-step air filtration system to provide optional filtration of very fine particles for your DreamStation See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all accessories

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        DreamStation

        DreamStation

        Ultra-Fine Filters (6 pack)

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Additional filtration capability

        Insight Driven design

        • 6 pack
        • Disposable
        Easy to insert and remove

        Easy to insert and remove

        Blocks dust particles from getting into the machine.

        Technical Specifications

        • Service

          Warranty
          90-days

        • Design

          Ease of use
          Easy to replace

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item