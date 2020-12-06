Home
    DreamStation

    Heated Tube

    HH1413/00
    Adds to your comfort
      DreamStation Heated Tube

      HH1413/00
      Adds to your comfort

      Parts of the Dream Family: designed to deliver your precise, preferred level of humidity, regardless of outside temperatures and humidity levels (while protecting against rainout) See all benefits

        Adds to your comfort

        Insight Driven design

        • 15 mm
        • Replacement tubing
        Soothing warm air

        Soothing warm air

        When connected to the DreamStation humidifier, the tube can heat to keep humidified air moist while it travels through the hose and helps you sleep with enhanced comfort.

        Technical Specifications

        • Compatibility

          Compatible with
          For DreamStation only

        • Service

          Warranty
          90-days

        • Design

          Comfort
          Flexible, move with ease
          Lightweight and flexible
          for DreamStation PAP devices

        • Innovative design

          Comfort and performance
          Delivers soothing warm air

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

