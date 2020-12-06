Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2 year warranty

    • Shop now, pay later with Klarna

    • Free delivery

    DreamStation

    Standard Tube

    HH1415/00
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Adds to your comfort Adds to your comfort Adds to your comfort
      -{discount-value}

      DreamStation Standard Tube

      HH1415/00
      Overall Rating / 5

      Adds to your comfort

      Part of the Dream Family: designed for comfort, convenience and ease of use to enhance your therapy experience See all benefits

      Philips shop price

      DreamStation Standard Tube

      Adds to your comfort

      Part of the Dream Family: designed for comfort, convenience and ease of use to enhance your therapy experience See all benefits

      Adds to your comfort

      Part of the Dream Family: designed for comfort, convenience and ease of use to enhance your therapy experience See all benefits

      Philips shop price

      DreamStation Standard Tube

      Adds to your comfort

      Part of the Dream Family: designed for comfort, convenience and ease of use to enhance your therapy experience See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all accessories

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        DreamStation

        DreamStation

        Standard Tube

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Adds to your comfort

        Insight Driven design

        • 15 mm
        • Replacement tubing
        Slim, flexible, lightweight tubing

        Slim, flexible, lightweight tubing

        Not all PAP tubing is alike. Slim, lightweigt and flexible 1,83m long tubing. Compatible with all DreamStation devices and fits on all masks. Non-heated tube.

        Technical Specifications

        • Service

          Warranty
          90-days

        • Design

          Lightweight and flexible
          for DreamStation PAP devices

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item