    DreamStation Go

    Reusable Pollen Air Filter

    HH1453/00
    • Reusable pollen filter Reusable pollen filter Reusable pollen filter
      DreamStation Go Reusable Pollen Air Filter

      HH1453/00
      Reusable pollen filter

      Philips reusable replacement filters help clean the air you breathe by capturing dust, pollen, mold spores, pet dander and more with an 88% efficiency at 7-10 micron. See all benefits

        Reusable pollen filter

        • Filters dust, pollen, & more
        • Replace every 6 months
        • 88% efficiency @ 7 - 10 micron
        • Double pack
        Reusable air filter

        Reusable air filter

        Every 6 months replace your DreamStation Go reusable filter.

        Technical Specifications

        • Compatibility

          PAP System
          DreamStation Go CPAP, AutoPAP

        • Service

          Warranty
          90-days

        • Technical information

          Replacement
          Every 6 months
          Filter material
          100% Polyester
          Filter efficiency
          88% Efficient @ 7-10 microns

        • Packaging details

          Content
          Includes 6 filters

        • Part Number

          Reusable pollen filter
          1133743

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

