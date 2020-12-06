Home
    HH1456/00
    Reimagining the travel CPAP machine
      DreamStation Go Universal Mask Adapter

      HH1456/00
      Reimagining the travel CPAP machine

      Replacement mask adapter for 12mm micro-flexible tubing

      DreamStation Go Universal Mask Adapter

      Reimagining the travel CPAP machine

      Replacement mask adapter for 12mm micro-flexible tubing See all benefits

      Reimagining the travel CPAP machine

      Replacement mask adapter for 12mm micro-flexible tubing See all benefits

      DreamStation Go Universal Mask Adapter

      Reimagining the travel CPAP machine

      Replacement mask adapter for 12mm micro-flexible tubing See all benefits

        Reimagining the travel CPAP machine

        • Replacement adapter
        • Fits 12mm microflexible tubing

        Replacement adapter

        From time to time your product needs a facelift, and with Philips consumer replacement parts to renew your product, it's never been so easy! All this with guaranteed Philips quality.

        Technical Specifications

        • Service

          Warranty
          90-days

        • Part Number

          Mask adapter
          1128074

