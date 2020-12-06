Home
    DreamStation Go

    Power Cord (UK)

    HH1472/00
    Reimagining the travel CPAP machine
      DreamStation Go Power Cord (UK)

      HH1472/00
      Reimagining the travel CPAP machine

      Replacement 1.5 m power cord for DreamStation Go

      DreamStation Go Power Cord (UK)

      Reimagining the travel CPAP machine

      Replacement 1.5 m power cord for DreamStation Go See all benefits

      Reimagining the travel CPAP machine

      Replacement 1.5 m power cord for DreamStation Go See all benefits

      DreamStation Go Power Cord (UK)

      Reimagining the travel CPAP machine

      Replacement 1.5 m power cord for DreamStation Go See all benefits

        DreamStation Go

        DreamStation Go

        Power Cord (UK)

        Reimagining the travel CPAP machine

        • 1.5 m
        • White cord
        • Fits UK power plug

        Easily renew your product with original Philips parts

        From time to time your product needs a facelift, and with Philips consumer replacement parts to renew your product, it's never been so easy! All this with guaranteed Philips quality.

        Technical Specifications

        • Service

          Warranty
          90-days

        • Specifications

          Length
          1,5 m
          Weight
          3.5 oz
          Color
          White

