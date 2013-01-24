Search terms
Effective pain relief
Philips InfraCare gives effective pain relief for muscles and joints. Its 200 Watt infrared warmth is very comfortable and penetrates deep into skin, improving blood circulation thereby giving effective relief for focused areas of 20 x 30 cm. See all benefits
Infrared muscular pain relief
Infrared light has been proven to effectively relieve aches and pains caused by muscular pains and stiff joints. The comfortable warmth created by infrared light penetrates deep into your skin, stimulates blood circulation and warms your muscles. As your muscles are soothed, they automatically loosen up and relax. Because it makes the tissue more pliable, warmth also reduces stiffness and makes joints more flexible.
The Philips InfraCare HP 3621 has been optimised for effective relief of pains in areas covering 20 x 30 cm, for example shoulder, elbow, calf or neck. The InfraCare features innovative infrared halogen lamp technology. The special optics, filter and the powerful halogen lamp of 200 Watt have been optimised to provide a clear focused treatment as the infrared warmth is more equally divided over the treatment area.
The appliance can easily be positioned up to 40 degrees backwards.
Technical specifications
Weight and dimensions
Logistic data
Safety
Easy to use
Medical appliance
Effective pain relief
Focused treatment