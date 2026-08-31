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2 year warranty

Welcome gift £10*

30-day return

  • Single product shot
  • Single product shot

Discontinued

Roller set

HP4611/07

Bouncy curls that last

Tight, loose, sculpted or bouncy. Get exactly the type of curls and waves you want with the Salon Rollers Pro.

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Salon Rollers Pro

Bouncy curls that last

  • TRESemmé

Optimal styling temperatures in each roller

SalonRollers Pro heats up each roller individually to assure a quick and even heat-up to professional styling temperatures. The rollers retain their heat for longer to achieve optimal fixation of your hair style.

4 ceramic volume rollers — long-lasting voluminous curls

4 volume rollers - ceramic finish for big curls that last.

Shiny curls — 12 flocked rollers

6 medium and 6 small rollers - flocked to enhance shine.

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