    SalonStraight Initial Straightener

    HP4643
      SalonStraight Initial Straightener

      HP4643

      Create the straight style you want

      Want to create straight looks that last? The SalonStraight Ceramic heats to a professional styling temperature of 200ºC and features Ceramic plates for beautifully shiny, salon-straight results every time.

        Ceramic plates for smooth gliding and shiny hair

        Ceramic plates for smooth gliding and shiny hair

        Ceramic is microscopically smooth and durable by nature, and is therefore one of the best materials for straightening plates. The plates glide effortlessly through your hair, giving you perfect shiny hair.

        Easy storage hook for convenient storage

        Easy storage hook for convenient storage

        The rubberised hook is located at the base of the handle and provides another storage option, particularly convenient for use in the home or when staying at a hotel.

        Swivel cord to prevent tangled wires

        Swivel cord to prevent tangled wires

        Useful swivel cord technology rotates the cord to prevent tangled wires.

        On/off indication light

        On/off indication light

        1.8 m power cord

        1.8 m power cord

        Integrated guiding comb for perfect results

        The integrated teeth ensure that the hair is evenly distributed across the straightening plates.

        Instant heat: ready to use within 30 seconds

        No more waiting around for your styler to heat up; this allows you to switch on and get styling.

        Technical Specifications

        • Technical specifications

          Voltage
          220-240~  V

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

