  • 2 year warranty

  • 30 days return guarantee

  • Free delivery from £ 20

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    SalonStraight Seduce Straightener

    HP4668/29
    • Long-lasting straight and curly styles Long-lasting straight and curly styles Long-lasting straight and curly styles
      -{discount-value}

      SalonStraight Seduce Straightener

      HP4668/29

      Long-lasting straight and curly styles

      Now you can style your hair at the professional temperature of 210°C. Combined with the ultra-smooth curved ceramic plates, this gives you the freedom to create long-lasting straight styles or fashionable flicks and curls.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      SalonStraight Seduce Straightener

      Long-lasting straight and curly styles

      Now you can style your hair at the professional temperature of 210°C. Combined with the ultra-smooth curved ceramic plates, this gives you the freedom to create long-lasting straight styles or fashionable flicks and curls.

      Long-lasting straight and curly styles

      Now you can style your hair at the professional temperature of 210°C. Combined with the ultra-smooth curved ceramic plates, this gives you the freedom to create long-lasting straight styles or fashionable flicks and curls.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      SalonStraight Seduce Straightener

      Long-lasting straight and curly styles

      Now you can style your hair at the professional temperature of 210°C. Combined with the ultra-smooth curved ceramic plates, this gives you the freedom to create long-lasting straight styles or fashionable flicks and curls.

      Similar products

      See all Straighteners

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        SalonStraight Seduce

        SalonStraight Seduce

        Straightener

        Total:

        Long-lasting straight and curly styles

        SalonStraight Seduce

        • 210°C
        • Ceramic
        • Straight and Curl
        Swivel cord to prevent tangled wires

        Swivel cord to prevent tangled wires

        Useful swivel cord technology rotates the cord to prevent tangled wires.

        Dual voltage for worldwide use

        Dual voltage for worldwide use

        Automatic shut-off after 1 hour

        Automatic shut-off after 1 hour

        Instant heat-up within 30 seconds

        Instant heat-up within 30 seconds

        Ceramic for ultra-smooth gliding

        Ceramic for ultra-smooth gliding

        For effective results without damaging hot spots

        Even Heat technology for effective results without damaging hot spots.

        Technical Specifications

        • Technical specifications

          Voltage
          110-240  V
          Cord length
          1.8  m
          Power
          45-65  W

        • Serviceability

          Replacement
          Yes

        • Hair type

          End result
          • Wavy
          • Straight
          Hair thickness
          • Thick
          • Thin
          Current hair style
          • Straight
          • Wavy
          • Curly
          For fragile hair
          Yes
          Hair length
          • Long
          • Medium

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Awards

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Get your welcome gift of 15% off**


            Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up to enjoy:​

            A welcome gift of 15% off**

            Tips and articles on healthy lifestyles- restful sleep, skincare, and more.

            People that are happy to make use of their membership
            * This field is mandatory
            *
            I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!
            What does this mean?
            **Click here to read about voucher terms and conditions

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            American Express - payment method
            PayPal - payment method
            Klarna - payment method

            Help with your online order

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            Student discount

            Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.