2 year warranty
Discontinued
215°C
Ceramic Tourmaline
Ceramic is microscopically smooth and durable by nature, and is therefore one of the best materials for straightening plates. The plates glide effortlessly through your hair, giving you perfect shiny hair.
Digital heat settings make it easy to quickly choose the function you need or adjust the styling temperature using the digital display. This enables you to select the perfect temperature for your specific hair and needs. The result is perfect styling at the touch of a button.
This high temperature enables you change the shape of your hair, and gives you that perfect look, as if you've just come from the salon.
5.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
Tommij ,-)
08/07/2021
Deutschland
Einfach nur HighTec Genial!
Ich habe heute dieses Gerät gebraucht erworben und es macht mich jetzt schon glücklich. LED Infrarottechnik vom Feinsten. 120-215 Grad einfach per Knopf +/-einstellen und schon wird's warm.
Pros
Einfache Handhabung und zackig schnell heiß
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SalonStraight Pro HP4669/21 Haarglätter
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SalonStraight Pro HP4669/21 Haarglätter