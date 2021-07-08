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  • Long-lasting professional results
  • Long-lasting professional results

Discontinued

SalonStraight ProStraightener

HP4669/20

5
| (1) Review | 100% recommend this product
Long-lasting professional results
Now you can style your hair at the professional temperature of 215°C, combined with ultra-smooth Tourmaline Ceramic plates and even heat technology, for superior and long-lasting straight styles.
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SalonStraight Pro

Long-lasting professional results

  • 215°C

  • Ceramic Tourmaline

Ceramic plates for smooth gliding and shiny hair

Ceramic plates for smooth gliding and shiny hair

Ceramic is microscopically smooth and durable by nature, and is therefore one of the best materials for straightening plates. The plates glide effortlessly through your hair, giving you perfect shiny hair.

Digital heat settings to ensure super smooth results for every hair type

Digital heat settings to ensure super smooth results for every hair type

Digital heat settings make it easy to quickly choose the function you need or adjust the styling temperature using the digital display. This enables you to select the perfect temperature for your specific hair and needs. The result is perfect styling at the touch of a button.

215°C professional high heat for perfect salon results

This high temperature enables you change the shape of your hair, and gives you that perfect look, as if you've just come from the salon.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

1

Review

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

08/07/2021

Deutschland

Deutschland

Einfach nur HighTec Genial!

Ich habe heute dieses Gerät gebraucht erworben und es macht mich jetzt schon glücklich. LED Infrarottechnik vom Feinsten. 120-215 Grad einfach per Knopf +/-einstellen und schon wird's warm.

Pros

Einfache Handhabung und zackig schnell heiß

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SalonStraight Pro HP4669/21 Haarglätter

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SalonStraight Pro HP4669/21 Haarglätter

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