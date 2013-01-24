  • 2 year warranty

    SalonStraight Pro Straightener

    HP4669/20
      -{discount-value}

      SalonStraight Pro Straightener

      HP4669/20

      Long-lasting professional results

      Now you can style your hair at the professional temperature of 215°C, combined with ultra-smooth Tourmaline Ceramic plates and even heat technology, for superior and long-lasting straight styles.

      SalonStraight Pro Straightener

      SalonStraight Pro Straightener

        • 215°C
        • Ceramic Tourmaline
        Ceramic plates for smooth gliding and shiny hair

        Ceramic is microscopically smooth and durable by nature, and is therefore one of the best materials for straightening plates. The plates glide effortlessly through your hair, giving you perfect shiny hair.

        Digital heat settings to ensure super smooth results for every hair type

        Digital heat settings make it easy to quickly choose the function you need or adjust the styling temperature using the digital display. This enables you to select the perfect temperature for your specific hair and needs. The result is perfect styling at the touch of a button.

        EHD+ technology for more protection and shinier results

        Advanced Philips EHD+ technology means that your styler will always distribute the heat very evenly - even at high temperatures, and prevents damaging hot spots. This gives added protection and thus helps to keep your hair healthy and shiny.

        Easy storage hook for convenient storage

        The rubberised hook is located at the base of the handle and provides another storage option, particularly convenient for use in the home or when staying at a hotel.

        Swivel cord to prevent tangled wires

        Useful swivel cord technology rotates the cord to prevent tangled wires.

        Easy lock for convenient storage

        The straightener has an easy lock mechanism. Located at the base of the straightener, this flip lock makes storage quick and easy and will help to protect the straightener from accidental damage.

        Ready-to-use indicator

        This shows when the styler has reached the right temperature, so you can instantly see when you're ready to style.

        Automatic shut-off after 60 min

        The automatic shut-off feature has been designed to provide peace of mind. If left on, the curler will automatically switch off after 60 min.

        Dual voltage for worldwide use

        1.8 m power cord

        215°C professional high heat for perfect salon results

        This high temperature enables you change the shape of your hair, and gives you that perfect look, as if you've just come from the salon.

        Instant heat: ready to use within 30 seconds

        No more waiting around for your styler to heat up; this allows you to switch on and get styling.

        Technical Specifications

        • Technical specifications

          Voltage
          220-240  V
          Maximum temperature
          215  °C

        • Serviceability

          Replacement
          Yes

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

