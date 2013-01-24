Home
    Airstyler

    HP4671/00
    The style you desire, every day
      Airstyler

      HP4671/00
      The style you desire, every day

      Going out or staying in, use the three styling attachments of the Salon Airstylist Ceramic to create the hair style you want. 800W plus the airstyler's ceramic coating brings professional styling within easy reach.

      Airstyler

      The style you desire, every day

      Going out or staying in, use the three styling attachments of the Salon Airstylist Ceramic to create the hair style you want. 800W plus the airstyler's ceramic coating brings professional styling within easy reach. See all benefits

      The style you desire, every day

      Going out or staying in, use the three styling attachments of the Salon Airstylist Ceramic to create the hair style you want. 800W plus the airstyler's ceramic coating brings professional styling within easy reach. See all benefits

      Airstyler

      The style you desire, every day

      Going out or staying in, use the three styling attachments of the Salon Airstylist Ceramic to create the hair style you want. 800W plus the airstyler's ceramic coating brings professional styling within easy reach. See all benefits

        The style you desire, every day

        Salon Airstylist Ceramic

        • 800 W
        • Ceramic
        • 3 attachments
        800 W for professional results

        800 W for professional results

        This airstyler has an 800 W heater that creates the optimum level of airflow and gentle drying power.

        Retractable bristle brush for easy curling

        Retractable bristle brush for easy curling

        This easy to use airstyler is both a styling brush and curler in one. The bristles retract into the brush at the touch of a button, so you can easily slide the styler out of your hair. What's left is a beautiful bouncy curl.

        Natural bristle brush for volume and extra shiny hair

        Natural bristle brush for volume and extra shiny hair

        The natural hairs in this bristle brush gently smoothen the hair cuticles to give that extra shine to your hair.

        Shaping brush for easy shiny styles

        Shaping brush for easy shiny styles

        Brush and dry your hair at the same time with this easy to use attachment. The brush combined with the directed airflow will leave your hair smooth and shiny.

        Three flexible settings for more control

        Three flexible settings for more control

        The speed and heat required can be easily adjusted to create the perfect end result. Three flexible settings ensure precise and tailored styling.

        Cold air setting for gentle drying

        Cold air setting for gentle drying

        A cold air setting is a low heat setting that gently dries the hair to minimise damage. This function is suitable for all hair types, but especially for fine, dry or damaged hair. It is a perfect setting for the hot summer season!

        Easy storage hook for convenient storage

        Easy storage hook for convenient storage

        The rubberised hook is located at the base of the handle and provides another storage option, particularly convenient for use in the home or when staying at a hotel.

        Swivel cord to prevent tangled wires

        Swivel cord to prevent tangled wires

        Useful swivel cord technology rotates the cord to prevent tangled wires.

        1.8 m power cord

        1.8 m power cord

        Technical Specifications

        • Technical specifications

          Wattage
          800  W
          Cord length
          2.2  m
          Colour/finishing
          gold and dark blue

        • Features

          Ceramic coating
          yes
          Swivel cord
          yes
          Hanging loop
          yes
          Settings
          3 heat/speed settings

        • Attachments

          Shaping brush
          yes
          Retractable bristle brush
          yes
          Natural mixed bristle brush
          yes

        • Hair type

          End result
          Multi-styles
          Hair length
          • Medium
          • Long
          Hair thickness
          • Thin
          • Medium
          • Thick

        • Service

          2-year guarantee
          Yes

