    SalonStraight Freestyle

    Multi-Styler

    HP4681/00
    Overall Rating / 5
      -{discount-value}

      Professional results for every style

      Want to count the ways to get great styles? The SalonStraight Freestyle has three versatile ceramic styling attachments. Perfect for creating all the styles you can think of…and more. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Want to count the ways to get great styles? The SalonStraight Freestyle has three versatile ceramic styling attachments. Perfect for creating all the styles you can think of…and more. See all benefits

        Professional results for every style

        SalonStraight Freestyle

        • 190°C
        • Ceramic
        • 3 attachments
        Ceramic coating for ultra-smooth gliding

        Ceramic coating for ultra-smooth gliding

        The smooth ceramic coated plates prevent damage to your hair during styling.

        Swivel cord to prevent tangled wires

        Swivel cord to prevent tangled wires

        Useful swivel cord technology rotates the cord to prevent tangled wires.

        Straightener for poker straight styles

        With the straightening attachment you can create the poker straight style you want.

        Slim styler for twists and flicks

        With the slim styling attachment you can create fashionable twists and flicks.

        Detail styler for volume in layered styles

        With the detail styling attachment you can style your hair from the roots and create volume in layered styles.

        Technical Specifications

        • Serviceability

          Replacement
          Yes

        • Weight and dimensions

          A-box dimensions
          416 x 266 x 259 mm
          A-box weight
          6856 g

        • Pallet

          Number of layers
          7
          Quantity
          1200 x 800
          Number of A-boxes per layer
          7

        • Weight and dimensions

          F-box dimensions
          225 x 600 x 195 mm
          F-box weight (including product)
          857 g
          Number of F-boxes in A-box
          8

        • Technical specifications

          Cord length
          1.8 m
          Power
          35 W
          Voltage
          220-240 V
          Material housing styler
          various

        • Weight and dimensions

          Weight of net product incl. attachments
          660 g

        • Logistic data

          12NC code
          88446810001
          Country of origin
          PRC
          EAN F-box
          See pacdoc for your country
          EAN A-box
          See pacdoc for your country

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

