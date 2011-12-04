2 year warranty
Discontinued
Creative styles, constant care
Want to count the ways to get great styles? The SalonMultistylist 8 in 1 has eight versatile ceramic styling attachments. Perfect for creating all the styles you can think of…and more.
Ceramic is microscopically smooth and durable by nature, and is therefore one of the best materials for straightening plates. The plates glide effortlessly through your hair, giving you perfect shiny hair.
Protect and store your straightener in style by using the glamorous storage pouch. The pouch is included in pack.
Use the hairclips to make sections, this will help you to style all your hair easily.
3.4
of 5
10
Reviews
80%
recommend this product
whjsmulders
04/12/2011
Nederland
Prima product
Product voldoet volledige aan de gestelde eisen waarvoor het bestemd is.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SalonMultistylist HP4696/22 Multistyler
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SalonMultistylist HP4696/22 Multistyler
Lilw1
21/06/2014
United Kingdom
Please put a video
Its nice but I cant use it well please put a video on net About how to use. Thanks
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HP4696/37 Multi-Styler
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HP4696/37 Multi-Styler
Marta
21/06/2014
United Kingdom
Please put a video
Its nice but I cant use it well please put a video on net About how to use. Thanks
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HP4696/37 Multi-Styler
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HP4696/37 Multi-Styler