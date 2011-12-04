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Discontinued

SalonMultistylistMulti-Styler

HP4696/01

3.4

| (10) Reviews | 80% recommend this product

Creative styles, constant care

Want to count the ways to get great styles? The SalonMultistylist 8 in 1 has eight versatile ceramic styling attachments. Perfect for creating all the styles you can think of…and more.

See all benefits

SalonSuper Stylist

Creative styles, constant care

Ceramic plates for smooth gliding and shiny hair

Ceramic plates for smooth gliding and shiny hair

Ceramic is microscopically smooth and durable by nature, and is therefore one of the best materials for straightening plates. The plates glide effortlessly through your hair, giving you perfect shiny hair.

Included: Glamorous pouch

Included: Glamorous pouch

Protect and store your straightener in style by using the glamorous storage pouch. The pouch is included in pack.

Included: hairclips for easy styling

Use the hairclips to make sections, this will help you to style all your hair easily.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.4

of 5

10

Reviews

80%

recommend this product

2

04/12/2011

Nederland

Nederland

Prima product

Product voldoet volledige aan de gestelde eisen waarvoor het bestemd is.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SalonMultistylist HP4696/22 Multistyler

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SalonMultistylist HP4696/22 Multistyler

21/06/2014

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Please put a video

Its nice but I cant use it well please put a video on net About how to use. Thanks

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HP4696/37 Multi-Styler

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HP4696/37 Multi-Styler

21/06/2014

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Please put a video

Its nice but I cant use it well please put a video on net About how to use. Thanks

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HP4696/37 Multi-Styler

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HP4696/37 Multi-Styler

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