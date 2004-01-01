Search terms

        SalonMultistylist 10 in 1

        • 10 attachments
        • Ceramic
        Ceramic plates for smooth gliding and shiny hair

        Ceramic plates for smooth gliding and shiny hair

        Ceramic is microscopically smooth and durable by nature, and is therefore one of the best materials for straightening plates. The plates glide effortlessly through your hair, giving you perfect shiny hair.

        Slide on brush for added volume and beautiful waves

        Slide on brush for added volume and beautiful waves

        This attachment can be easily placed on tong to create additional volume and beautiful wavy styles.

        EHD+ technology for more protection and shinier results

        EHD+ technology for more protection and shinier results

        Advanced Philips EHD+ technology means that your styler will always distribute the heat very evenly - even at high temperatures, and prevents damaging hot spots. This gives added protection and thus helps to keep your hair healthy and shiny.

        Cool tip for easier and safer use

        Cool tip for easier and safer use

        The tip of the styler is made from a special heat insulating material to keep it cool; you can safely hold it while you're styling for optimal ease of use.

        Swivel cord to prevent tangled wires

        Swivel cord to prevent tangled wires

        Useful swivel cord technology rotates the cord to prevent tangled wires.

        Ready-to-use indicator

        Ready-to-use indicator

        This shows when the styler has reached the right temperature, so you can instantly see when you're ready to style.

        Automatic shut-off after 60 min

        Automatic shut-off after 60 min

        Some hair straighteners and curling irons have been equipped with an automatic shut-off feature. This feature has been designed to provide peace of mind. If left on, the appliance will automatically switch off after 60 min.

        1.8 m power cord

        1.8 m power cord

        Straightener attachment to create beautiful sleek hair

        The Ceramic plates glide effortlessly through your hair, giving you perfect straight and shiny hair.

        10 different attachments for unlimited versatility in styling

        Every hairstyle you can imagine is possible with the versatile styling tools. Be creative!

        Slide-on spiral for beautiful ringlets

        Just follow the curves to create the most beautiful ringlets, it has never been so easy!

        Small curling tong for tight curls and ringlets

        If you want to create tight curls or ringlets, you need to use a curling iron with a small diameter.

        Flat tong for textured waves

        With this original tong shape you can be creative and make fantastic shapes, textures and waves.

        Large curling tong for big curls

        If you want to create beautiful curls or waves, you need this large curling attachment with a large sized diameter.

        Spiral curling tong for loose waves

        The defined spirals on the curling tong give you loose waves easily.

        Included: hairclips for easy styling

        Use the hairclips to make sections, this will help you to style all your hair easily.

        Heat resistant pouch

        This Heat Resistant pouch is perfect for styling on the go. Forget waiting for your styler to cool down. Simply store using the heat resistant pouch included.

        Safety stand for easy use

        The safety stand enables you to put the curler down safely during use.

        Technical Specifications

        • Serviceability

          Replacement
          Yes

        • Hair type

          Current hair style
          • Straight
          • Wavy
          • Curly
          End result
          Multi-styles
          Hair length
          • Long
          • Medium
          Hair thickness
          Thin
          For fragile hair
          Yes

        • Pallet

          Number of layers
          5
          Pallet dimensions
          1200 x 800 x 100 mm
          Number of A-boxes per layer
          6
          Pallet quantity
          240 pcs

        • Technical specifications

          Colour/finishing
          Metallic night blue with dark navy accent
          Cord length
          1.8 m
          Power
          25 W
          Voltage
          100–240 V
          Material housing
          PC

        • Weight and dimensions F-box

          Net product dimensions excl. attachments
          296 x 40 x 80.5 (H) mm
          F-box dimensions
          350 x 70 x 240 (H) mm
          Weight of net product incl. attachments
          734 g
          F-box volume
          5880 cm³
          F-box weight (including product)
          1060 g

        • Weight and dimensions A-box

          Number of F-boxes in A-box
          8
          A-box dimensions
          590 x 255 x 370 (H) mm
          A-box volume
          55666.5 cm³
          A-box weight
          800 g

        • Logistic data

          Country of origin
          China
          EAN F-box
          8710103203926
          EAN A-box
          8710103203933

        • Logistic data

          CTV code
          8844-698-01

