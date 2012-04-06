2 year warranty
Discontinued
10 attachments
Ceramic
Ceramic is microscopically smooth and durable by nature, and is therefore one of the best materials for straightening plates. The plates glide effortlessly through your hair, giving you perfect shiny hair.
The Ceramic plates glide effortlessly through your hair, giving you perfect straight and shiny hair.
Every hairstyle you can imagine is possible with the versatile styling tools. Be creative!
4.2
of 5
20
Reviews
80%
recommend this product
jjansenzijleman
06/04/2012
Nederland
Heel mooi!
Keurig verpakt. Alle onderdelen zitten in een prachtige opbergtas. De onderdelen zijn gemakkelijk te verwisselen. Mijn puberdochter is er spinnend tevreden mee!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HP4698/22 Multistyler
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HP4698/22 Multistyler
rietjeee
22/11/2011
Nederland
het is een goed product
ik heb normaal erg onhandelbaar haar, maar dat is opgelost met deze krul-/stijl-/golftang!!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HP4698/10 Multistyler
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HP4698/10 Multistyler
schatje
09/10/2011
Nederland
werkt goed
werkt goed blijft goed schoon en is snel warm goed spul
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HP4698/01 Multistyler
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HP4698/01 Multistyler