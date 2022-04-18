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SalonCompact Hairdryer
Discontinued
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User manual
All (4)
Can I wind the cord around My Philips Styler after use?
Is my Philips hair styler asbestos-free?
How do I use the attachments with my Philips Hair Dryer?
How can I clean my Philips Hair Styler?
My Philips Hair Styler does not switch on