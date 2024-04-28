2 year warranty
Discontinued
Dry and style your hair easily from root to tip
Want a straight shiny finish to your blow dry? The SalonDry 'n' Straight features 1800 W of ionic drying power plus a floating comb to help you finish your straight style perfectly all over.
1800 W
Floating comb
IonBoost
The airflow is directed on to the comb as it glides through the hair to achieve beautiful straight results easier than ever. The comb can be used for precision straightening or for adjusting.
The floating comb follows the curves of your scalp and allows you to straighten your hair from root to tip.
This 1800 W hairdryer creates the optimum level of airflow and drying power, for beautiful results every day.
4.0
of 5
3
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Cri4
28/04/2024
Italia
Ottimo e manca!
Uno dei migliori mai avuti. Il pettine liscia meglio del parru chiede. Lo rivorrei ma le cose intelligenti non vengono più prodotte
Pros
Pettine
Cons
Nessuno
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Philips SalonDry 'n Straight Asciugacapelli HP4867/20 Con ionizzatore e pettine flessibile da 1800 W
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Philips SalonDry 'n Straight Asciugacapelli HP4867/20 Con ionizzatore e pettine flessibile da 1800 W
INES
04/04/2014
France
PARFAIT!!!!!!!!!!!!!
ce produit est incroyable!facile à magner,simple d'utilisation,rapide et donne des résultats impréssionants en quelques minutes,l'outil qu'il nous fallait pour des cheveux lisses brillants soyeux doux TOUT quoi!!!!je n'ajoutterai que 2 choses:ACHETEZ!!!!!merci à PHILIPS et BIGUINE . il fallait vraiment y penser à un séche cheveux pareil.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SalonDry 'n Straight HP4867/39 Sèche-cheveux
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SalonDry 'n Straight HP4867/39 Sèche-cheveux
Ladybird
24/07/2012
United Kingdom
Longlasting
My husband bought this for me as he saw that I was constantly complaining about my previous hairdryer/styler. This proved to be an excellent replacement. I have now used it for 3 years and it has worked wonders whether I have simply wanted to dry my hair, straighten it or curl. It is a powerful device and suitable for me as I have a lot of hair, thick and long which takes quite a long time to do. It does not power off like other hair dryers I have used. So am really pleased with it. thank you Philips.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HP4867/17 Hairdryer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HP4867/17 Hairdryer
We guarantee quality for lasting peace of mind
We give products a second change with refurbishment
We help you replace parts instead of products
We take responsibility for our impact