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SalonDry 'n StraightHairdryer

HP4867/00

4

| (3) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Dry and style your hair easily from root to tip

Want a straight shiny finish to your blow dry? The SalonDry 'n' Straight features 1800 W of ionic drying power plus a floating comb to help you finish your straight style perfectly all over.

See all benefits

SalonDry 'n Straight

Dry and style your hair easily from root to tip

  • 1800 W

  • Floating comb

  • IonBoost

Straightening comb catches and guides the hair easily

The airflow is directed on to the comb as it glides through the hair to achieve beautiful straight results easier than ever. The comb can be used for precision straightening or for adjusting.

Floating comb allows you to straighten from root to tip

The floating comb follows the curves of your scalp and allows you to straighten your hair from root to tip.

1800 W for beautiful results

1800 W for beautiful results

This 1800 W hairdryer creates the optimum level of airflow and drying power, for beautiful results every day.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.0

of 5

3

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

4
3
1

28/04/2024

Italia

Italia

Ottimo e manca!

Uno dei migliori mai avuti. Il pettine liscia meglio del parru chiede. Lo rivorrei ma le cose intelligenti non vengono più prodotte

Pros

Pettine

Cons

Nessuno

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Philips SalonDry 'n Straight Asciugacapelli HP4867/20 Con ionizzatore e pettine flessibile da 1800 W

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Philips SalonDry 'n Straight Asciugacapelli HP4867/20 Con ionizzatore e pettine flessibile da 1800 W

04/04/2014

France

France

PARFAIT!!!!!!!!!!!!!

ce produit est incroyable!facile à magner,simple d'utilisation,rapide et donne des résultats impréssionants en quelques minutes,l'outil qu'il nous fallait pour des cheveux lisses brillants soyeux doux TOUT quoi!!!!je n'ajoutterai que 2 choses:ACHETEZ!!!!!merci à PHILIPS et BIGUINE . il fallait vraiment y penser à un séche cheveux pareil.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SalonDry 'n Straight HP4867/39 Sèche-cheveux

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SalonDry 'n Straight HP4867/39 Sèche-cheveux

24/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Longlasting

My husband bought this for me as he saw that I was constantly complaining about my previous hairdryer/styler. This proved to be an excellent replacement. I have now used it for 3 years and it has worked wonders whether I have simply wanted to dry my hair, straighten it or curl. It is a powerful device and suitable for me as I have a lot of hair, thick and long which takes quite a long time to do. It does not power off like other hair dryers I have used. So am really pleased with it. thank you Philips.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HP4867/17 Hairdryer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HP4867/17 Hairdryer

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