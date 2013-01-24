Home
    SalonDry 'n Straight Hairdryer

    HP4867/00
    Dry and style your hair easily from root to tip
      SalonDry 'n Straight Hairdryer

      HP4867/00

      Dry and style your hair easily from root to tip

      Want a straight shiny finish to your blow dry? The SalonDry 'n' Straight features 1800 W of ionic drying power plus a floating comb to help you finish your straight style perfectly all over.

        Dry and style your hair easily from root to tip

        SalonDry 'n Straight

        • 1800 W
        • Floating comb
        • IonBoost
        1800 W for beautiful results

        1800 W for beautiful results

        This 1800 W hairdryer creates the optimum level of airflow and drying power, for beautiful results every day.

        Six flexible speed and temperature settings for full control

        Six flexible speed and temperature settings for full control

        The speed and heat required can be easily adjusted to create the perfect style. Six different settings ensure full control for precise and tailored styling.

        Narrow concentrator for focused airflow

        Narrow concentrator for focused airflow

        The concentrator of the hair dryer works by focusing the flow of air through the opening onto specific areas. This results in precise styling and is great for touch ups or to finish a hair style.

        Ion conditioning for shiny, frizz-free hair

        Ion conditioning for shiny, frizz-free hair

        Give your hair an instant boost with ionic conditioning. Charged negative ions eliminate static, condition the hair and smooth down the hair cuticles to intensify the hair's shine and glossiness. The result is hair that is beautifully shiny, smooth and frizz-free.

        Cool Shot sets your style

        Cool Shot sets your style

        A must-have professional function for hair stylers. The Cool Shot button provides an intense burst of cold air. It is used after styling to finish and set the style.

        Easy storage hook for convenient storage

        Easy storage hook for convenient storage

        The rubberised hook is located at the base of the handle and provides another storage option, particularly convenient for use in the home or when staying at a hotel.

        1.8 m power cord

        1.8 m power cord

        Straightening comb catches and guides the hair easily

        The airflow is directed on to the comb as it glides through the hair to achieve beautiful straight results easier than ever. The comb can be used for precision straightening or for adjusting.

        Floating comb allows you to straighten from root to tip

        The floating comb follows the curves of your scalp and allows you to straighten your hair from root to tip.

        Removable air inlet grill for easy cleaning

        The air inlet grill of this hairdryer can be removed for cleaning. Remove and clean regularly to prevent build-up.

        Technical Specifications

        • Technical specifications

          Voltage
          110-127 and 220-240  V
          Material housing styler
          various
          Cord length
          1.8  m
          Power
          1800  W

        • Pallet

          Quantity
          1200 x 800
          Number of layers
          6
          Number of A-boxes per layer
          6

        • Weight and dimensions

          Weight of net product incl. attachments
          600  g
          F-box dimensions
          270 x 95 x 305  mm
          F-box weight (including product)
          745  g
          A-box dimensions
          556 x 308 x 324  mm
          A-box weight
          6420  g
          Number of F-boxes in A-box
          6

        • Serviceability

          Replacement
          Yes

        • Logistic data

          12NC code
          88448670001
          EAN F-box
          See pacdoc for your country
          EAN A-box
          See pacdoc for your country
          Country of origin
          PRC

