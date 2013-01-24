Search terms
Thermoprotect 57°C
Protect your hair but still get professional drying results with the SalonShine hairdryer. ThermoProtect retains a constant caring temperature of 57ºC, looking after your hair during drying.
This 1200 W hairdryer creates the optimum level of airflow and gentle drying power, for beautiful results every day.
The speed and heat required can be easily adjusted to create the perfect style. Six different settings ensure full control for precise and tailored styling.
The concentrator works by focusing the flow of air through the opening onto specific areas. This results in precise styling and is great for touch-ups or to finish a style.
Advanced Philips EHD+ technology means that your dryer will always distribute the heat very evenly - even at high temperatures, and prevents damaging hot spots. This gives added protection and thus helps to keep your hair healthy and shiny.
Built in protection for hair, Thermoprotect retains a constant caring temperature of 57ºC. This allows you to quickly dry your hair without overdrying, maintaining your hair's natural moisture level, for shiny healthy-looking hair.
A cold air setting is a low heat setting that gently dries the hair to minimise damage. This function is suitable for all hair types, but especially for fine, dry or damaged hair. It is a perfect setting for the hot summer season!
A must-have professional function, the Cool Shot button provides an intense burst of cold air. It is used after styling to finish and set the style.
This hairdryer benefits from a foldable handle. The result is a small, compact hairdryer that will pack easily into even the smallest spaces and that you can take virtually anywhere.
The rubberised hook is located at the base of the handle and provides another storage option, particularly convenient for use in the home or when staying at a hotel.
The comb diffuser smoothes and separates the hair for easy styling and quick drying at the same time. This combination of diffuser and comb in one makes it possible to create bouncy, volumised hair that is tangle-free.
