    SalonDry Pro

    Hairdryer

    HP4891/00
    The dryer that hairdressers would use at home
      SalonDry Pro Hairdryer

      HP4891/00
      The dryer that hairdressers would use at home

      Want to dry your hair like the professionals? The SalonPro – with 2100 W of superior drying power – is the hairdryer you need if you're looking to recreate that salon style blow dry. See all benefits

      The dryer that hairdressers would use at home

        The dryer that hairdressers would use at home

        SalonPro

        • 2100 W
        • IonBoost
        • Ceramic diffuser
        Nine flexible speed and temperature settings for maximum control

        Nine flexible speed and temperature settings for maximum control

        The speed and heat required can be easily adjusted to create the perfect end result. Nine different settings ensure maximum control for precise and tailored styling.

        Professional 2100 W for perfect salon results

        Professional 2100 W for perfect salon results

        This 2100 W professional hairdryer creates a powerful airflow. The resulting combination of power and speed makes drying and styling your hair quicker and easier.

        Narrow concentrator for focused airflow

        Narrow concentrator for focused airflow

        The concentrator of the hair dryer works by focusing the flow of air through the opening onto specific areas. This results in precise styling and is great for touch ups or to finish a hair style.

        Ceramic element to smooth your hair

        Ceramic element to smooth your hair

        The ceramic element is included to prevent overdrying. It issues infrared heat, which has a gentle warmth which helps dries your hair from within and protects it from overdrying, without compromising on speed and effectiveness.

        Ion conditioning for shiny, frizz-free hair

        Ion conditioning for shiny, frizz-free hair

        Give your hair an instant boost with ionic conditioning. Charged negative ions eliminate static, condition the hair and smooth down the hair cuticles to intensify the hair's shine and glossiness. The result is hair that is beautifully shiny, smooth and frizz-free.

        Cool Shot sets your style

        Cool Shot sets your style

        A must-have professional function for hair stylers. The Cool Shot button provides an intense burst of cold air. It is used after styling to finish and set the style.

        Easy storage hook for convenient storage

        Easy storage hook for convenient storage

        The rubberised hook is located at the base of the handle and provides another storage option, particularly convenient for use in the home or when staying at a hotel.

        Ceramic volume diffuser for additional protection and volume

        The volume diffuser dries hair quickly and evenly to minimise frizz and add volume. The diffuser is coated in high quality ceramic. This helps to protect the hair and adds softness and shine, making it perfect for creating healthy looking curls and bouncy styles.

        Technical Specifications

        • Technical specifications

          Voltage
          220  V
          Wattage
          2100  W
          Frequency
          50/60  Hz

        • Serviceability

          Replacement
          Yes

