    Salon Essential

    Hairdryer

    HP4930/00
    Dry your hair with special care
      Salon Essential Hairdryer

      HP4930/00
      Dry your hair with special care

      Look after your hair with this easy-to-use hairdryer. The Salon Essential is foldable yet combines 1100 W of power to dry your hair at its optimum level.

        • 1100 W
        • Foldable
        1100 W for beautiful results

        1100 W for beautiful results

        This 1100 W hairdryer creates the optimum level of airflow and gentle drying power, for beautiful results every day.

        Three flexible settings for more control

        Three flexible settings for more control

        The speed and heat required can be easily adjusted to create the perfect end result. Three flexible settings ensure precise and tailored styling.

        Narrow concentrator for focused airflow

        Narrow concentrator for focused airflow

        The concentrator of the hair dryer works by focusing the flow of air through the opening onto specific areas. This results in precise styling and is great for touch ups or to finish a hair style.

        Cold air setting for gentle drying

        Cold air setting for gentle drying

        A cold air setting is a low heat setting that gently dries the hair to minimise damage. This function is suitable for all hair types, but especially for fine, dry or damaged hair. It is a perfect setting for the hot summer season!

        Foldable handle for easy portability

        Foldable handle for easy portability

        This hairdryer benefits from a foldable handle. The result is a small, compact hairdryer that will easily pack into the smallest spaces and that you can take virtually anywhere.

        Easy storage hook for convenient storage

        Easy storage hook for convenient storage

        The rubberised hook is located at the base of the handle and provides another storage option, particularly convenient for use in the home or when staying at a hotel.

        Technical Specifications

        • Technical specifications

          Power
          1100  W
          Cord length
          1.6  m
          Colour/finishing
          Pastel purple
          Voltage
          220-240  V
          Material housing styler
          PC

        • Weight and dimensions

          A-box weight
          3851  g
          Weight of net product incl. attachments
          333  g
          F-box dimensions
          84 x 136 x 202  mm
          F-box weight (including product)
          432  g
          A-box dimensions
          283 x 356 x 225  mm
          Number of F-boxes in A-box
          8

        • Serviceability

          Replacement
          Yes

