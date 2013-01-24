Home
    SalonDry Compact Hairdryer

    HP4960/00
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Quick and easy drying for great results Quick and easy drying for great results Quick and easy drying for great results
      -{discount-value}

      SalonDry Compact Hairdryer

      HP4960/00

      Quick and easy drying for great results

      The SalonDry Compact combines 1400 W of quick drying power with a sleek, easy-to-use design. Small really is beautiful.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Quick and easy drying for great results

      The SalonDry Compact combines 1400 W of quick drying power with a sleek, easy-to-use design. Small really is beautiful.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

        • 1400 W
        1400 W quick and gentle drying

        1400 W quick and gentle drying

        This 1400 W hairdryer creates the optimum level of airflow and gentle drying power, for beautiful results every day.

        2 flexible speed settings for careful drying

        2 flexible speed settings for careful drying

        Careful drying with 2 flexible speed settings

        Technical Specifications

        • Technical specifications

          Power
          1400  W
          Cord length
          1.8  m
          Voltage
          110-127 and 220-240  V
          Material housing styler
          ABS

        • Pallet

          Number of layers
          7
          Number of A-boxes per layer
          6
          Quantity
          1200 x 800

        • Weight and dimensions

          A-box weight
          4432  g
          Weight of net product incl. attachments
          354  g
          F-box dimensions
          90 x 150 x 250  mm
          F-box weight (including product)
          482  g
          A-box dimensions
          378 x 315 x 27  mm
          Number of F-boxes in A-box
          8

        • Serviceability

          Replacement
          Yes

        • Logistic data

          EAN F-box
          See pacdoc for your country
          EAN A-box
          See pacdoc for your country
          Country of origin
          PRC
          12NC code
          88449600001

