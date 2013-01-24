  • 2 year warranty

    SalonDry Compact Hairdryer

    HP4960/20
    Quick and easy drying for great results
      SalonDry Compact Hairdryer

      HP4960/20

      Quick and easy drying for great results

      The SalonDry Compact combines 1400 W of quick drying power with a sleek, easy-to-use design. Small really is beautiful.

        Quick and easy drying for great results

        SalonDry Compact

        • 1400 W
        Powerful dryer in a compact design

        Powerful dryer in a compact design

        1400 Watt powerful yet compact dryer for quick drying and great results.

        Compact design for easy handling

        Compact design for easy handling

        Compact and ergonomic, this hairdryer benefits from a clever modern design. This results in a dryer that is light and easy to handle yet small enough to store virtually anywhere.

        Two flexible settings for careful drying

        The speed and heat required can be easily adjusted to create the perfect end result.

        Technical Specifications

        • Technical specifications

          Voltage
          110-127 and 220-240  V
          Power
          1400  W
          Material housing styler
          ABS
          Cord length
          1.8  m

        • Pallet

          Number of layers
          7
          Number of A-boxes per layer
          6
          Quantity
          1200 x 800

        • Weight and dimensions

          F-box dimensions
          90 x 150 x 250  mm
          Weight of net product incl. attachments
          354  g
          F-box weight (including product)
          482  g
          A-box dimensions
          378 x 315 x 27  mm
          Number of F-boxes in A-box
          8
          A-box weight
          4432  g

        • Serviceability

          Replacement
          Yes

        • Logistic data

          12NC code
          88449600001
          EAN F-box
          See pacdoc for your country
          EAN A-box
          See pacdoc for your country
          Country of origin
          PRC

