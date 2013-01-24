Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2 year warranty

    • Shop now, pay later with Klarna

    • Free delivery

    SalonDry Compact Hairdryer

    HP4962/00
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Easy drying every day Easy drying every day Easy drying every day
      -{discount-value}

      SalonDry Compact Hairdryer

      HP4962/00

      Easy drying every day

      The SalonDry Compact combines 1600 W of quick drying power with a sleek, easy-to-use design. Small really is beautiful.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      SalonDry Compact Hairdryer

      Easy drying every day

      The SalonDry Compact combines 1600 W of quick drying power with a sleek, easy-to-use design. Small really is beautiful.

      Easy drying every day

      The SalonDry Compact combines 1600 W of quick drying power with a sleek, easy-to-use design. Small really is beautiful.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      SalonDry Compact Hairdryer

      Easy drying every day

      The SalonDry Compact combines 1600 W of quick drying power with a sleek, easy-to-use design. Small really is beautiful.

      Similar products

      See all hair-dryers

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        SalonDry Compact

        SalonDry Compact

        Hairdryer

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Easy drying every day

        SalonDry Compact

        • 1600 W
        • CoolShot
        1600 W for gentle drying

        1600 W for gentle drying

        This 1600 W hairdryer creates the optimum level of airflow and gentle drying power, for beautiful results every day.

        2 flexible speed settings for careful drying

        2 flexible speed settings for careful drying

        Careful drying with 2 flexible speed settings

        Compact design for easy handling

        Compact design for easy handling

        Compact and ergonomic, this hairdryer benefits from a clever modern design. This results in a dryer that is light and easy to handle yet small enough to store virtually anywhere.

        Cool Shot sets your style

        Cool Shot sets your style

        A must-have professional function for hair stylers. The Cool Shot button provides an intense burst of cold air. It is used after styling to finish and set the style.

        Narrow concentrator for focused airflow

        Narrow concentrator for focused airflow

        The concentrator works by focusing the flow of air through the opening onto specific areas. This results in precise styling and is great for touch-ups or to finish a style.

        Volume diffuser enhances volume, for curls and bouncy styles

        Volume diffuser enhances volume, for curls and bouncy styles

        Easy storage hook

        Easy storage hook

        1.8 m cord for maximum flexibility

        1.8 m cord for maximum flexibility

        Technical Specifications

        • Technical specifications

          Power
          1600  W
          Cord length
          1.8  m
          Voltage
          110-127 and 220-240  V

        • Features

          Cool shot
          Yes
          Hanging loop
          Yes

        • Service

          2-year guarantee
          Yes

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Awards

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Extended warranty on selected products

            Easy access to product support

            Sign up to hear from us about products and promotions

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            American Express - payment method
            PayPal - payment method
            Klarna - payment method

            Help with your online order

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            Student discount