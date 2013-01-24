Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    SalonDry Control

    Hairdryer

    HP4980/00
    Overall Rating / 5
    1 Awards
    • The dryer that gives the results you want The dryer that gives the results you want The dryer that gives the results you want
      -{discount-value}

      SalonDry Control Hairdryer

      HP4980/00
      Overall Rating / 5
      1 Awards

      The dryer that gives the results you want

      Take control of your blow dry with the SalonDry Control. 2000 W of professional drying power and multiple settings means great results – from dry to set to style. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Find similar products

      SalonDry Control Hairdryer

      The dryer that gives the results you want

      Take control of your blow dry with the SalonDry Control. 2000 W of professional drying power and multiple settings means great results – from dry to set to style. See all benefits

      The dryer that gives the results you want

      Take control of your blow dry with the SalonDry Control. 2000 W of professional drying power and multiple settings means great results – from dry to set to style. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Find similar products

      SalonDry Control Hairdryer

      The dryer that gives the results you want

      Take control of your blow dry with the SalonDry Control. 2000 W of professional drying power and multiple settings means great results – from dry to set to style. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all hair-dryers

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        SalonDry Control

        SalonDry Control

        Hairdryer

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        The dryer that gives the results you want

        SalonDry Control

        • 2000 W
        Professional 2000 W for perfect salon results

        Professional 2000 W for perfect salon results

        This 2000 W professional hairdryer creates a powerful airflow. The resulting combination of power and speed makes drying and styling your hair quicker and easier.

        Six flexible speed and temperature settings for full control

        Six flexible speed and temperature settings for full control

        The speed and heat required can be easily adjusted to create the perfect style. Six different settings ensure full control for precise and tailored styling.

        Narrow concentrator for focused airflow

        Narrow concentrator for focused airflow

        The concentrator of the hair dryer works by focusing the flow of air through the opening onto specific areas. This results in precise styling and is great for touch ups or to finish a hair style.

        Cool Shot sets your style

        Cool Shot sets your style

        A must-have professional function for hair stylers. The Cool Shot button provides an intense burst of cold air. It is used after styling to finish and set the style.

        Easy storage hook for convenient storage

        Easy storage hook for convenient storage

        The rubberised hook is located at the base of the handle and provides another storage option, particularly convenient for use in the home or when staying at a hotel.

        1.8 m power cord

        1.8 m power cord

        TurboBoost lets you dry faster without additional heat

        The special TurboBoost feature has been designed to quickly dry yet protect the hair by providing powerful drying without the need for increased temperature.

        Removable air inlet grill for easy cleaning

        The air inlet grill of this hairdryer can be removed for cleaning. Remove and clean regularly to prevent build-up.

        Technical Specifications

        • Technical specifications

          Voltage
          220-240  V
          Material housing styler
          ABS
          Cord length
          1.8  m
          Power
          2000  W

        • Pallet

          Pallet quantity
          1200 x 800  pcs
          Number of A-boxes per layer
          3
          Number of layers
          7

        • Weight and dimensions

          Weight of net product incl. attachments
          632  g
          F-box dimensions
          310 x 120 x 240  mm
          F-box weight (including product)
          1000  g
          A-box dimensions
          630 x 375 x 261  mm
          A-box weight
          6920  g
          Number of F-boxes in A-box
          6

        • Serviceability

          Replacement
          Yes

        • Logistic data

          12NC code
          88449800001
          EAN F-box
          See pacdoc for your country
          EAN A-box
          See pacdoc for your country
          Country of origin
          PRC

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Awards

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Extended warranty on selected products

            Easy access to product support

            Sign up to hear from us about products and promotions

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            American Express - payment method
            PayPal - payment method
            Klarna - payment method

            Help with your online order

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            Student discount