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SalonDry ControlHairdryer

HP4983/00

4.7

| (3) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

The dryer that gives the results you want

Take control of your blow dry with the SalonDry Control. 2100 W of professional drying power, ionic conditioning and multiple settings means great results – from dry to set to style.

See all benefits

SalonDry Control

The dryer that gives the results you want

  • 2100 W

Volume diffuser enhances volume, for curls and bouncy styles

Volume diffuser enhances volume, for curls and bouncy styles

The volume diffuser dries hair healthily, reduces frizz and increases volume by spreading the airflow across the hair. It adds lift and maximises volume, especially when used on the crown and root area, making it perfect for creating curls and bouncy styles

Professional 2100 W for perfect salon results

Professional 2100 W for perfect salon results

This 2100 W professional hairdryer creates a powerful airflow. The resulting combination of power and speed makes drying and styling your hair quicker and easier.

Six flexible speed and temperature settings for full control

Six flexible speed and temperature settings for full control

The speed and heat required can be easily adjusted to create the perfect style. Six different settings ensure full control for precise and tailored styling.

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.7

of 5

3

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

3
2
1

21/07/2013

Nederland

Nederland

Prima

Een perfecte fohn. Alleen blijft sinds langere tijd opeens het blauwe ionenlampje branden. De ionenconditioner is zeker aan te bevelen je haar is mooi glad zonder pluisjes.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SalonDry Control HP4983/00 Föhn

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SalonDry Control HP4983/00 Föhn

03/09/2017

Portugal

Portugal

Eficiente e duravel

Ja uso este artigo ha vários anos e continua a ter um excelente desempenho!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SalonDry Control HP4983/00 Secador

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SalonDry Control HP4983/00 Secador

21/11/2015

Italia

Italia

Verified buyer

Pratico e funzionale

Racchiude parecchie funzioni di base ed alcune avanzate. Utilizzo pratico. Leggero di peso. ottimo rapporto qualità/prezzo...

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SalonDry Control HP4983/00 Hairdryer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SalonDry Control HP4983/00 Hairdryer

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