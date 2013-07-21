2 year warranty
Discontinued
The dryer that gives the results you want
Take control of your blow dry with the SalonDry Control. 2100 W of professional drying power, ionic conditioning and multiple settings means great results – from dry to set to style.
2100 W
The volume diffuser dries hair healthily, reduces frizz and increases volume by spreading the airflow across the hair. It adds lift and maximises volume, especially when used on the crown and root area, making it perfect for creating curls and bouncy styles
This 2100 W professional hairdryer creates a powerful airflow. The resulting combination of power and speed makes drying and styling your hair quicker and easier.
The speed and heat required can be easily adjusted to create the perfect style. Six different settings ensure full control for precise and tailored styling.
4.7
of 5
3
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Liekje80
21/07/2013
Nederland
Prima
Een perfecte fohn. Alleen blijft sinds langere tijd opeens het blauwe ionenlampje branden. De ionenconditioner is zeker aan te bevelen je haar is mooi glad zonder pluisjes.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SalonDry Control HP4983/00 Föhn
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SalonDry Control HP4983/00 Föhn
suspe
03/09/2017
Portugal
Eficiente e duravel
Ja uso este artigo ha vários anos e continua a ter um excelente desempenho!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SalonDry Control HP4983/00 Secador
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SalonDry Control HP4983/00 Secador
Gaia118
21/11/2015
Italia
Verified buyer
Pratico e funzionale
Racchiude parecchie funzioni di base ed alcune avanzate. Utilizzo pratico. Leggero di peso. ottimo rapporto qualità/prezzo...
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SalonDry Control HP4983/00 Hairdryer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SalonDry Control HP4983/00 Hairdryer