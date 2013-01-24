Home
    Hairdryer

    HP4996/00
    Overall Rating / 5
    • The highest drying power ever The highest drying power ever The highest drying power ever
      -{discount-value}

      Hairdryer

      HP4996/00

      The highest drying power ever

      Want professional drying power? This is the most powerful hairdryer on the market but also one of the kindest for your hair. It combines IonBoost, multiple heat settings and powerful CoolShot to keep hair healthy yet perfectly coiffed.

      The highest drying power ever

      Want professional drying power? This is the most powerful hairdryer on the market but also one of the kindest for your hair. It combines IonBoost, multiple heat settings and powerful CoolShot to keep hair healthy yet perfectly coiffed.

        The highest drying power ever

        SalonDry Pro

        • 2500 W
        Professional 2500 W for perfect salon results

        Professional 2500 W for perfect salon results

        This top of the range 2500 W professional hairdryer creates a very powerful airflow. The resulting combination of high power and top speed makes drying and styling your hair much quicker and easier.

        Six flexible speed and temperature settings for full control

        Six flexible speed and temperature settings for full control

        The speed and heat required can be easily adjusted to create the perfect style. Six different settings ensure full control for precise and tailored styling.

        Narrow concentrator for focused airflow

        Narrow concentrator for focused airflow

        The concentrator works by focusing the flow of air through the opening onto specific areas. This results in precise styling and is great for touch-ups or to finish a style.

        More Care with ion conditioning for shiny, frizz-free hair

        More Care with ion conditioning for shiny, frizz-free hair

        Ionic conditioning enables anti-static drying. Charged negative ions eliminate static hair, condition the hair and smooth down the hair cuticles to intensify the hair's shine and glossiness. The result is smooth and frizz-free hair that shines beautifully.

        1.8 m power cord

        1.8 m power cord

        CoolShot sets your style

        CoolShot sets your style

        50% more airflow (32 l/s) for faster drying

        The highest drying power ever: 50% more airflow (32 l/s) for faster drying

        Technical Specifications

        • Technical specifications

          Wattage
          2500  W
          Cord length
          2  m
          Material housing
          metallic chrome

        • Serviceability

          Replacement
          Yes

