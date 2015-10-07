2 year warranty
Discontinued
HP6306/00
Safe and easy shaving
With this all-round shaver you can shave your whole body quickly, easily and safely. The secret is the small shaving head, which cuts quickly while protecting your skin. A soft and smooth feeling after every use!
for legs
Single-foil shaver
Battery operated
For a gentle and comfortable use during your shower or bath routine with anti-slip grip for optimal wet and dry use.
Shave anywhere with this cordless lady shaver.
Hypoallergenic foil prevents irritation and rashes
3.7
of 5
6
Reviews
thany19
07/10/2015
France
ce produit est facile à utiliser et de bonnes performance
c'est un produit de grande qualité et très efficace (surtout quand on est pressée).
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SatinShave Essential HP6306/00 Rasoir électrique 100 % étanche
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SatinShave Essential HP6306/00 Rasoir électrique 100 % étanche
aidiyeina
02/01/2014
España
rapida y eficaz
rápida y eficaz para cortar el vello de piernas y axilas, se adapta sin problemas
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SatinShave Essential HP6306/00 Afeitadora eléctrica en seco y húmedo
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SatinShave Essential HP6306/00 Afeitadora eléctrica en seco y húmedo
lalydan
18/10/2011
France
tres bon produit
produit peu onereux de tres bonne qualite tres simple d'entretien le point faible il manque une petite house de rangement
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SatinShave Essential HP6306/00 Rasoir électrique 100 % étanche
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SatinShave Essential HP6306/00 Rasoir électrique 100 % étanche