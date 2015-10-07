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  • Safe and easy shaving
  • Safe and easy shaving
  • Safe and easy shaving
  • Safe and easy shaving
  • Safe and easy shaving
  • Safe and easy shaving
  • Safe and easy shaving
  • Safe and easy shaving
  • Safe and easy shaving
  • Safe and easy shaving

Discontinued

SatinShave EssentialWet and Dry electric shaver

HP6306/00

3.7

| (6) Reviews

Safe and easy shaving

With this all-round shaver you can shave your whole body quickly, easily and safely. The secret is the small shaving head, which cuts quickly while protecting your skin. A soft and smooth feeling after every use!

See all benefits

Safe and easy shaving

  • for legs

  • Single-foil shaver

  • Battery operated

Wet and dry for use in bath or shower

Wet and dry for use in bath or shower

For a gentle and comfortable use during your shower or bath routine with anti-slip grip for optimal wet and dry use.

Battery operated

Battery operated

Shave anywhere with this cordless lady shaver.

Hypoallergenic foil

Hypoallergenic foil

Hypoallergenic foil prevents irritation and rashes

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.7

of 5

6

Reviews

3

07/10/2015

France

France

ce produit est facile à utiliser et de bonnes performance

c'est un produit de grande qualité et très efficace (surtout quand on est pressée).

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SatinShave Essential HP6306/00 Rasoir électrique 100 % étanche

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SatinShave Essential HP6306/00 Rasoir électrique 100 % étanche

02/01/2014

España

España

rapida y eficaz

rápida y eficaz para cortar el vello de piernas y axilas, se adapta sin problemas

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SatinShave Essential HP6306/00 Afeitadora eléctrica en seco y húmedo

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SatinShave Essential HP6306/00 Afeitadora eléctrica en seco y húmedo

18/10/2011

France

France

tres bon produit

produit peu onereux de tres bonne qualite tres simple d'entretien le point faible il manque une petite house de rangement

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SatinShave Essential HP6306/00 Rasoir électrique 100 % étanche

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SatinShave Essential HP6306/00 Rasoir électrique 100 % étanche

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