    SatinShave Essential

    Wet and Dry electric shaver

    HP6306/00
    Safe and easy shaving
      SatinShave Essential Wet and Dry electric shaver

      HP6306/00
      Safe and easy shaving

      With this all-round shaver you can shave your whole body quickly, easily and safely. The secret is the small shaving head, which cuts quickly while protecting your skin. A soft and smooth feeling after every use! See all benefits

      With this all-round shaver you can shave your whole body quickly, easily and safely. The secret is the small shaving head, which cuts quickly while protecting your skin. A soft and smooth feeling after every use! See all benefits

        Safe and easy shaving

        • for legs
        • Single-foil shaver
        • Battery operated
        Wet and dry for use in bath or shower

        Wet and dry for use in bath or shower

        For a gentle and comfortable use during your shower or bath routine with anti-slip grip for optimal wet and dry use.

        Battery operated

        Battery operated

        Shave anywhere with this cordless lady shaver.

        Hypoallergenic foil

        Hypoallergenic foil

        Hypoallergenic foil prevents irritation and rashes

        Technical Specifications

        • Accessories

          2 x AA batteries
          Yes
          Cleaning brush
          Yes
          Travel cap
          Yes

        • Ease of use

          Cordless
          Yes
          Handle
          Ergonomic
          Wet and dry use
          Yes

        • Performance

          Shaving head
          Single-foil shaver

        • Technical specifications

          Number of shaving foils
          1
          Voltage
          2 x 1.5  V

