Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Bikini Perfect

    Bikini trimmer

    HP6373/00
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Spa results at home Spa results at home Spa results at home
      -{discount-value}

      Bikini Perfect Bikini trimmer

      HP6373/00
      Overall Rating / 5

      Spa results at home

      Trim, shape or remove unwanted hair from your entire bikini area for a precise and silky-smooth finish with this super precision trimmer. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Bikini Perfect Bikini trimmer

      Spa results at home

      Trim, shape or remove unwanted hair from your entire bikini area for a precise and silky-smooth finish with this super precision trimmer. See all benefits

      Spa results at home

      Trim, shape or remove unwanted hair from your entire bikini area for a precise and silky-smooth finish with this super precision trimmer. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Bikini Perfect Bikini trimmer

      Spa results at home

      Trim, shape or remove unwanted hair from your entire bikini area for a precise and silky-smooth finish with this super precision trimmer. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all Trimmers

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Bikini Perfect

        Bikini Perfect

        Bikini trimmer

        Total:

        Spa results at home

        Super precision trimmer, less irritation

        • Trim, shape and shave
        Precise and gentle trimmer

        Precise and gentle trimmer

        Precise and gentle trimmer, trims hair to less than a millimetre (trims hair as short as 0.6 mm).

        Hygienic trimming comb

        Hygienic trimming comb

        Hygienic trimming comb trims hair to five different lengths (2-10 mm), so you can creatively coif your bikini area growth.

        Extra smooth and safe shaver

        Extra smooth and safe shaver

        Silver ion comb for hygienic protection

        Silver ion comb for hygienic protection

        For use in or out of the shower.

        Wet and dry use: for use in and out of the shower, simply rinses clean.

        Technical Specifications

        • Accessories

          Extra smooth and safe shaver
          Yes
          Hygienic trimming comb
          Yes
          Precise and gentle trimmer
          Yes

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Register

            Subscribe to our newsletter

            Get your welcome gift of £10 off**


            Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up to enjoy:​

            A welcome gift of £10 off**

            Tips and articles on healthy lifestyles- restful sleep, skincare, and more.

            People that are happy to make use of their membership
            * This field is mandatory
            *
            I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!
            What does this mean?
            **Click here to read about voucher terms and conditions

            Help with your online order

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            Student discount
            © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2022. All rights reserved.

            Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.